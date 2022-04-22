EAU CLAIRE — Last fall, record labels Dead Oceans, Ghostly International, Jagjaguwar, Numero Group, and Secretly Canadian teamed up to reimagine the typical record store experience.
What they came up with is a 24 foot truck, filled to capacity with a variety of vinyl records.
In 2021, the truck traveled over 3,000 miles to over a dozen different cities. More than 5,000 people attended and browsed the tents of the pop-up market.
From Secretly Group’s Bloomington headquarters to Brooklyn, and a series of breweries, music venues, flea markets and parking lots in between, the giant vinyl-packed vehicle and its team successfully completed its first run across the eastern United States.
This Spring, after spending some time in the garage, the tour is expanding into the Midwest to grace it with music, merch and memories.
Paved Paradise will head to new locations, including Minneapolis’Number 12 Cider, Eau Claire’s The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely, Wisconsin’s 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and Settle Down Tavern, Polyvinyl Record Co. headquarters in Illinois and more from April 28 to May 8.
The tour will also be returning to a few locations it visited previously including Bungalow by Middle Brow in Chicago, and Louisville’s Gravely Brewing Co.
Paved Paradise is equal parts pop-up shop, block party and roadside fruit stand. Each stop will feature local collaborations, a Hi-Res listening station and limited edition totes from music streaming and download platform Qobuz.
In addition, there will be limited edition LPs, 45s, cassettes, CDs and other ephemera.
The top-selling titles on Paved Paradise’s first tour highlighted indie classics and esoteric gems alike, including Phoebe Bridgers’ “Punisher,” Khruangbin’s “Mordechai,” Numero Group’s “Eccentric Funkcompilation,” as well as the “Kevin Morby’s Velvet Highway” mixtape and other exclusive Paved Paradise products.
New additions for the upcoming spring dates include Mitski’s “Laurel Hell”, Mary Lattimore’s “Collected Pieces: 2015-2020 (Gold Ripple 2x Vinyl LP),” and Songs:Ohia’s Live: “Vanquishers LP,” which was only previously available to Secretly Society subscribers and Jason Molina fan club members only.
Attendees can expect to talk shop with a number of Secretly staffers and music experts in each city, such as Secretly Group’s Creative and Experiential Marketing Director, Amanda Colbenson, who continues to oversee all Paved Paradise events and programming alongside Numero Group Co-Founder Ken Shipley, as well as Turntable Lab’s Audio Specialist Chris Klassen and Dylan Laurino, a seasoned touring merch specialist and coffee roaster.
Paved Paradise will be stopped in Eau Claire from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely, 516 Galloway St.
For a full list of tour dates and to learn more about Paved Paradise and the minds behind it visit https://pavedparadise.secretlygroup.com or follow them on Instagram or Twitter @Paved__Paradise.