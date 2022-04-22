EAU CLAIRE — True crime and podcasts have become some of the world’s latest obsessions. Combining them both creates a unique genre of podcasts that dominate streaming services.
True crime podcasts typically involve the host doing research on a criminal case, going over the facts of the case on air and then commentating on them.
There are thousands of podcast episodes to choose from out there, but there are a few that might be of particular interest to Eau Claire listeners because they cover cases that have ties to the Chippewa Valley.
“Morbid: A True Crime Podcast”
“Morbid” is a podcast hosted by Alaina Urquhart and Ashleigh “Ash” Kelley.
Urquhart and Kelley are an aunt-niece duo who do true crime podcasting on the side of their day jobs. Urquhart is an autopsy technician and Kelley is a hairstylist. While they are both far from crime scene investigators, they share a fascination with serial killers and crime and started “Morbid” as a way to have fun conversations about it.
The official description of the podcast across major platforms reads:
“It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.”
In episode 135 titled “Ezra McCandless aka Monica Mini Morbid,” released in April 2020, they discuss Ezra McCandless, A woman who was convicted of killing a man in Eau Claire by a jury in Dunn County in 2018.
Listeners of “Morbid” send the hosts emails about cases they think should be featured in the show. Urquhart said during the podcast this case was requested a few times, however, one particular email convinced her to look into it.
“I read one person’s email that said this girl’s apology and just the whole time she was on the stand was one of the scariest things they’d ever seen,” she said.
Throughout the episode, Urquhart and Kelley share gasps of shock and at times laughter at some of the outrageous things McCandless did and said.
In their episode description, Urquhart and Kelley wrote: “This tale is bananas. Ezra McCandless, aka Monica showed up bloodied and dazed at the door of a stranger, claiming someone she knew had tried to kill her. But a look closer revealed the woman bleeding on the doorstep might actually be the monster she claims to be running from.”
To hear more details about the case and their unfiltered thoughts on them, the entire episode is available on Spotify, Apple Music and most other streaming services.
All Sins of Wisconsin: “The Murderer Killed Her”
“All Sins of Wisconsin” is a podcast that exclusively discusses crimes that have occurred in Wisconsin hosted by Mims and Fallon, two Appleton residents.
In each episode, each host chooses a Wisconsin-based crime to cover. In an episode from earlier this, Fallon discusses Kathy Thompson, a woman who was found murdered on a street corner in Eau Claire after she was just released from jail in 2000.
The episode takes you through the whole case from Kathy’s fight with her new husband, the evidence that led to an arrest and The Innocence Project’s involvement in the case.
To follow this episode up, the girls focused on two other cases out of Eau Claire; the murder committed by Ezra McCandless and the cold case disappearance of Angelina Wall.
Find episodes 28 and 29 of “All the Sins of Wisconsin” on Anchor, Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming platforms.
The Vanished Podcast: James Liedtka
The Vanished is a weekly podcast that focuses on missing persons and the circumstances surrounding their disappearances. Hosted by Marissa Jones, this podcast is more interview-based as Jones typically sits down with family and friends of the victim as well as local law enforcement officials familiar with the case.
In the 176th episode posted in May 2019, Jones focuses on the disappearance of James Liedtka that took place in Eau Claire.
On the evening of Nov. 3, 2018, 28-year-old veteran James Liedtka and his roommate joined some friends on Water Street for a night of celebrating a friend’s birthday. During that evening, Liedtka got separated from the group he was with. In the early morning hours of Nov. 4, he was seen on a surveillance video walking behind a The Pickle in the direction of a bike path. That camera footage is the last known sighting of James. Extensive searches have been conducted but no trace of him has been found.
The episode featured Jones’s interview with Liedtka’s aunt, sister and best friend. They each shared a bit of the circumstances behind the disappearance and what they think might have happened that night.
In addition, with Liedtka’s past in the military, Jones spends the later half of the episode discussing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder with an expert. While it is unknown whether Liedtka was officially diagnosed with PTSD, Jones included the portion to raise awareness of the impacts it can have on veterans returned from war.
“It is so important for us to understand what PTSD is, what it looks like and who it affects,” Jones said.
For more information on The Vanished Podcast and to listen to this episode in its entirety visit thevanishedpodcast.com.
The Dinner Party Show: “The Murder of William Newton: 30 Years Later”
Authors Christopher Rice and Eric Shaw Quinn have sparked interest in a murder that occurred 30 years ago in West Hollywood. In episode 48 of their podcast “The Dinner Party Show,” Rice and Quinn exclusively focus on a 1990 cold case.
William Newton, a native of Eau Claire moved to Los Angeles in the mid ‘80s. He work as a pornography actor and sex worker in the West Hollywood neighborhood under the name Billy London. He was also a regular at a gay club known as Rage.
In the podcast, Rice explains how he was last seen at Rage on Oct. 28, 1990 and the next day his dismembered body was found in a trash bin a few miles away.
The case hasn’t been solved, but the reason it was featured on the podcast is because of an email a listener sent in.
During the show it is explained that the email, sent by a man named Ron Wheeler who lived in West Hollywood during the time of Newton’s death, reveals that Wheeler crossed paths with Newton a few days before his death at Rage. Wheeler recalls Newton left the bar with a man.
This was to be believed the last time Newton was seen alive. A year later, Wheeler thinks he sees a picture of the man he thinks left with Newton, which is Jeffrey Dahmer.
Rice and Quinn have created multiple episodes of “The Dinner Party Show,” after starting their own investigation into the Newton case.
To listen to episode 48 of the podcast and the followup episodes go online to thedinnerpartyshow.com.