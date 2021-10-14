EAU CLAIRE — Music isn’t just about entertainment. It’s a way to express happiness, sadness, excitement — a whole spectrum of emotion.
The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra intends to demonstrate that very fact Saturday evening during its “Symphony Spectacular!” concert at the Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre.
As the CVSO gears up for its second concert of the season, music director and conductor Nobuyoshi Yasuda said attendees can expect to hear some familiar pieces. You may have heard them previously in movies or in some older cartoons.
“We actually selected a lot of popular pieces people already know and also, we think, they’d enjoy,” Yasuda said in a phone interview. “People go to the concerts and they recognize the music, even if they can’t recognize the title.”
Yasuda said the music selected for the performance is intended to cover a variety of human emotions. Some pieces are meant to be fun and exciting, while some are meant to be “beautiful, sad or glorious.” He will preface each performance with a brief description of the intention or mood of each piece.
The orchestra will only perform single movements, rather than entire symphonies. The longest piece is around eight minutes, Yasuda said, making the concert ideal for families with young children who may not be able to sit in place for a 45-minute rendition.
Returning to the stage
After a season of virtual performances made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic, Yasuda — CVSO’s music director since 1993 — said the orchestra’s return to the stage has been wonderful.
“We are able to now play music together in harmony and we perform for an actual live audience,” Yasuda said. “I don’t know, how can I describe that? I love people, I love music; that’s why I’m doing my job.”
Yasuda said the sensation of hearing 60 musicians playing in harmony is incredible, and it is something that loyal orchestra fans may have been missing out on over the past year. Some people may have been forced to become more reliant on audio and video recordings for their music, he explained, but nothing can beat a live performance.
Despite the CVSO’s enthusiasm about returning to live performances, Yasuda said he is well aware that the pandemic will continue to impact audience attendance — but he doesn’t mind. He said his main goal is to share with audiences the “power of live music.”
“I usually hope we pack the hall, but I hope we don’t pack the hall this time,” Yasuda explained in regard to the ongoing pandemic. “(Our first concert) was not packed. Actually, it was not even half full. But, we still enjoyed performing for the audience. We had a very good audience. They enjoyed our performance. That really makes a big difference right now.”
A special guest
CVSO comprises around 60 adult members of the community, including some college students. However, Saturday’s performance will feature 14-year-old pianist Sophia Jiang, a guest soloist and the 2021 winner of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Young Artist Competition.
Jiang, who is based out of Madison, has played piano for 10 years — over two-thirds of her life — and she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. The teen said in an emailed statement that she one day hopes to attend college with a double major in piano performance and pre-medicine.
Jiang said she is excited to perform with CVSO this weekend. She will perform Maurice Ravel’s “Piano Concerto” in G major, movements II and III. In preparation, Jiang said she practices every day by playing along with professional orchestra recordings.
“I would like to thank Chippewa Valley Symphony for giving me this wonderful opportunity of sharing this magnificent piece with a live audience, especially during a time like this,” Jiang wrote. “It will be a memory that I will hold special to my heart forever.”
Art in all forms
CVSO’s performance isn’t the only art form patrons can experience Saturday.
The “Music Moves Me: Artwork Inspired by the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra” exhibit will be open for public viewing two hours before the concert begins. “Music Moves Me” features 75 pieces of artwork by local students from Northwoods Elementary and Chippewa Valley Montessori.
The pieces on display were created while students listened to recordings of the orchestra performing.
Rose Dolan-Neill, visual and literary arts manager for the Pablo Center at the Confluence, said in an emailed statement that music and visual art often go hand-in-hand. The exhibit, created through a long-time collaboration of local art teachers and the orchestra, presents local children with an ideal way to express themselves.
“Children create such beautiful, expressive artwork,” Dolan-Neill said. “The impact that art teachers have on education is lasting as well. Art teachers give students of all abilities and the tools they need to further their thoughts, to imagine new worlds. Through art, children discover a range of emotions and complications; but also they problem solve, they manipulate their ideas, they create!”
The exhibit will remain up at the Pablo Center from Oct. 15-24. A virtual exhibit can also be found on the Pablo Center website for a year, starting Saturday.