EAU CLAIRE — Minnesota Orchestra principal cellist Anthony Ross will join the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra onstage at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., this Saturday.
“CVSO: Anthony Ross Plays Elgar” kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in the RCU Theatre, where Ross and the CVSO will perform Edward Elgar’s “Cello Concerto in E Minor, op. 85” and Jean Sibelius’s “Symphony No. 2 in D Major, op. 43.”
Nobuyoshi Yasuda, music director for the CVSO, says the collaboration between the orchestra and Ross has been in the works for some time. Yasuda said he has known Ross since the late 90’s, and the cellist has repeatedly expressed interest in performing alongside the CVSO following their first collaboration over a decade ago. Ross’s busy schedule, however, has made this difficult to do. Originally slated for last year, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the collaboration even further.
“I’m so happy that, finally, we can work together,” Yasuda said during a phone interview. “He is such a wonderful musician. Really, he is probably one of the most respected, renowned musicians in the Midwest.”
Ross, a member of the Minnesota Orchestra since 1989, said the collaboration was a “natural outgrowth” of the working relationship he and Yasuda share.
Though Yasuda said the CVSO always performs beautifully, he pointed out that this concert will offer the audience a unique opportunity to see a performance enhanced by such a talented, well-known musician like Ross. Similarly, Ross said he loves performing in smaller cities where people do not have regular access to big city musical performances.
Yasuda even said fans of the CVSO have expressed interest in witnessing this very collaboration.
The primary piece to be performed by Ross and the CVSO, Elgar’s “Cello Concerto in E Minor, op. 85,” was composed in 1919, directly following the end of the first World War. Elgar had also lost his daughter one year prior
“If (members of the audience) don’t know the Elgar ‘Cello Concerto,’ they’ll be happy to find out about it,” Ross said during a phone interview. “It is one of the greatest concertos out there for any instrument, actually. It is, in my opinion, Elgar’s premier masterpiece. I think it’s his best work he ever wrote. It’s super emotional, extremely concise and just remarkably beautiful.”
Yasuda said the piece is meant to reflect the sadness, confusion and darkness of the time. In a way, Yasuda said, it may remind audience members of the world today.
“When you are in the concert hall together, this music will really transcend you through his experiences,” Yasuda said. “When you listen to this kind of music it’s like reading strong literature. You experience stuff. … We experience that really deep emotion through the music.”
Ross added: “I think it’s our job as artists — in the arts, but with music, especially— to help people with their lives. … It doesn’t matter whether the piece is sad or happy — it works both ways. When people really experience that emotion — that emotion that the composer had when she or he wrote the piece — and you really project it and play it well, it’s something that is deeper than words. I think it gets people in touch with their inner selves and makes it easier to go on with life, whether you’re having a sad or happy time. It works for me that way.”
Ross said the arts serve to elevate people above the mundane. People should attend Saturday’s concert, he said, to “get in touch with humanity and beauty.” He said he is very much looking forward to performing alongside the CVSO.
Yasuda noted that there is a power to live music that cannot be replicated through YouTube or Spotify. He encourages members of the community to take advantage of what was lost during the height of the pandemic and attend Saturday’s performance.
“We really feature the musical talent of the community,” Yasuda said. “I can guarantee it’s going to be an amazing concert.”