EAU CLAIRE — The iconic and legendary stylings of Freddie Mercury and Queen will be resurrected for a single night in the RCU Theatre as Killer Queen takes to the stage and pays tribute to a rock’n roll giant.
Based out of London, England, Killer Queen made their debut at London University in 1993, where they performed their first concert and followed in the footsteps of the real Queen, who played their first show there 21 years earlier.
At the time, frontman Patrick Myers and his bandmates were 20-something college students who had no real ambition to form a tribute band.
“When we started there wasn’t a tribute scene,” Myers said during a phone interview. “We were one of the very first. So it wasn’t, ‘Oh, let’s just choose a band and be a tribute.’ It was more organic than that.”
Ultimately, he said, the formation of Killer Queen was a direct reaction to the loss of Mercury.
Upon learning of Mercury’s death in 1991, Myers and his friends grieved in the only way they knew how — by playing Queen songs for one-another. Myers — who had previously studied classical guitar, trained in acting and dance, and had been in various bands since the age of 15 — said the group learned the songs together, and an idea sparked to life.
“I realized that I could potentially do an impression of Freddie Mercury at the same time, and we thought, ‘Let’s do a concert and see what happens,’ ” Myers said. “We’d all missed out on seeing Queen live ourselves, so we thought this would be some kind of salute to Queen. We got very enthusiastic about it.”
Myers said Killer Queen’s first concert was in front of an audience of around 1,000 people. After that went “brilliantly,” the band’s trajectory snowballed from there. They were quickly thrust into their first tour.
“Within about a year or so we were doing the West End, which is like Broadway, and then a few years after that we were filling the same arenas that Queen filled,” Myers explained. “So, it’s been quite an extraordinary journey, really, from a sort of college daydream into the reality of playing in front of tens of thousands of people.”
Aside from Killer Queen, Myers also acts and writes his own music. However, he said, his love for performing truly lies with Killer Queen and the experience the band offers audiences around the world.
When he performs, Myers said he doesn’t think of it as “stepping into” Mercury’s shoes — no one can do that, he explained. Rather, he simply aims to have fun, give himself over to the “powerful” music and channel Mercury’s “perfect distillation of everything you want a frontman to be.”
The ultimate goal of Killer Queen, Myers said, is to offer audiences a great night out and to appeal to new and old generations of Queen fans.
“We love to see audiences just completely let go and let themselves go crazy for a night,” he said. “And if they want to pretend that they’re at that impossible concert, you know, that they missed, and seeing Queen again, we let them pretend. We want to get as many things right as we can on stage.”