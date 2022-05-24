RICE LAKE — As the end of the month draws near, so does opening night for the Red Barn Theatre, where the curtains will part for the 61st season on Wednesday, June 1. Five different shows will be performed at the historic barn turned theater through the summer months.
After being closed due to the pandemic in 2020, and only doing four shows due to the uncertainty of 2021, The casts and crews at Red Barn are thrilled to be back to a full five show schedule.
Connie Olson, actor, selection committee member and publicity person at Red Barn says the shows are chosen by a committee based on what audiences like, what other venues are doing and ease of production among other things.
“The committee always tries to come up with a variety between drama, comedy and musicals,” Olson said.
Traditionally, the theatre puts on two musicals a season; one big show and one smaller show, and a couple comedies with some drama mixed in.
The opening show will be a comedy, “Aboveboard,” a fresh new comedy by Peter Bloedel and Emily Kimbal.
The laughs begin when food starts disappearing from Nick’s apartment fridge and he suspects his best friend and neighbor, Milo. When Milo refuses to confess, Nick installs a camera to catch the thief and finds an unlikely trespasser.
This show will be directed by Brandon Brown and run June 1 to 11.
Laughs will continue with the Red Barn’s second show, “Halfway There,” written by prolific Canadian playwright Norm Foster and directed by Rick Snyder.
There is no such thing as a secret in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, especially when four longtime friends meet for coffee every day. The ladies know everybody’s business and don’t hesitate to offer their unfiltered opinions. When a heartbroken doctor moves to town to take a temporary job at the clinic, the friends get involved and also take a second look into their own love lives.
The theater will show performances of the show June 22 through July 2.
This season, the big musical is “Company” an award winning Broadway musical created by George Furth and Stephen Sondheim. On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor Robert contemplates his bachelor status. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks and even a wedding, his friends explain the pros and cons of married life. The musical features a brilliantly brisk and energetic score containing many of Sondheim’s best-known songs.
The production will be directed by Cathy Jones Wolf and will be performed from July 13-23.
The classic Tony Award Winning play “Bus Stop” will make its return to the Red Barn as the fourth show of the season Aug. 3 through 13.
Written by William Inge and directed by Kathy Fladten, this will be the third time this production takes the Red Barn stage over the past 60 years.
In the middle of a howling snowstorm, a bus out of Kansas City pulls up at a small roadside diner. All roads are blocked, and the weary travelers on board have to take refuge in the diner. Cherie, a nightclub singer, has the most to worry about. She’s being pursued by “a young cowboy with all the romantic finesse of a rodeo bull.” As a counterpoint to the main romance, the proprietor of the cafe and the bus driver find time to develop a friendship of their own.
The second musical and closing show to be presented this summer is “Don’t Hug Me, We’re Married,” a musical comedy by Phil and Paul Olson.
In a northwoods bar in Bunyan Bay, Minnesota, owners Gunner and Clara Johnson have been married “a long time,” the romance has left the marriage, and Clara would like to get it back. At the same time, Bernice, the pretty waitress, gets engaged to Arvid, a karaoke salesman. Gunner’s twin sister, Trigger, comes to town and proposes to Kanute, a local business icon. It’s wedding chaos.
This show will run at the barn Aug. 24 through Sept. 3 and is directed by Terry Weisner.
“It’s got a lot of funny silly humor and it always seems to be a crowd pleaser at the Red Barn, so we’re ending the season on a funny note,” Olson said.
History of the Red Barn
The Red Barn was started in 1961 by Nina Klauss, a homemaker from Rice Lake, who was originally from Chicago with professional training in theater.
She had a dream of having a local theater in the area, so she gathered some actors and they began performing in the St. Joseph’s school gym. They moved to the Red Barn in 1967.
Olson said the story is originally, there were just hay bails for the audience to sit on with the stage at the back of the barn. At times, when actors needed to exit and reenter, they would crawl through a window and down a ladder.
“That’s how primitive it started out,” Olson said. “There really weren’t any other local theatres at the time.” Now, there are many area community theatres but the Red Barn is the one that has been around the longest and Olson said that’s thanks to the actors and directors there.
“The productions are top notch, and I give that credit to the excellent directors that we have that are able to pull out excellent performances by our actors,” Olson said.
These types of performances are what the Rice Lake area has come to expect as many people enjoy the theatre.
“They’re just high quality productions, and there is a lot of pride in that,” Olson said.
All five productions of this season will each offer 10 performances, Wednesday-Saturday. There are no performances on Sundays. Tickets for performances are $18. Season tickets, good for all five productions, are available for $72. Reservations may be made by phone, 715-234-8301, or online at redbarntheatre-ricelake.com. Visit the Red Barn’s website for more information.