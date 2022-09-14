EAU CLAIRE — People can now register for events being put on as part of the 23rd annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival. The festival is taking place from Oct. 20 to 25 and will feature 20 authors over 14 events.
According to a news release, The Chippewa Valley Book Festival provides literary programming for all Chippewa Valley residents in partnership with the Pablo Center at the Confluence and the UW–Eau Claire Foundation.
All festival events are free to attend, however four of them require pre-registration. Those include:
Reclaiming Our Stories with Nadia Owusu
Owusu will discuss what happens when we discover that so many of the stories we’ve been given about our bodies, ourselves, our homes and our places in them don’t serve us, and how writing can help reclaim and remake our stories toward healing, self-love and a radically reimagined world. This free virtual-only event will include a Q & A session after the event. The presentation is taking place online from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
The Social Responsibility of Historical Fiction with Jamie Ford
Ford, who is known for his ability to weave fiction and history into compelling novels, will discuss his latest book, “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy,” and what draws him to lost history. He will also examine the responsibility and challenges of presenting uncomfortable truths to a modern world and why he considers himself to be in the compassion creation business. The free, virtual-only presentation is taking place online from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Better than Paradise with Kawai Strong Washburn
Washburn will discuss the complex reality of Hawai’i, and magical realism as part of the fictional imagination. The presentation will go beyond the stereotypical image created by the tourism industry to gain a more complete understanding of the history of Hawai’i and the context of the novel. This free event is being presented in-person at Pablo Center at the Confluence and virtually from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
Here on Lake Hallie: What One Author Learned While Writing About the People and Places She Loves with Patti See
See will discuss writing about the place she loves best; Lake Hallie. She’ll also read and chat about some of the brief essays in “Here on Lake Hallie: In Praise of Barflies, Fix-it-Guys, and Other Folks in Our Hometown,” a book that establishes that, above all else, it’s friends, family and neighbors who provide us with a sense of belonging. This free event is being presented in-person at Pablo Center at the Confluence and virtually from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
In addition to these presentations, there are more scheduled that are first-come, first-serve and require no pre-registration. These events will be offered in-person only, but will be recorded and shared after the festival is over. For more information about the festival and a full schedule of events, visit cvbookfest.org.