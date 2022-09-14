629e1fed22f4c.image.jpg

The Chippewa Valley Book Festival will run from Oct. 20 to 25.

 Photo courtesy of Chippewa Valley Book Festival

EAU CLAIRE — People can now register for events being put on as part of the 23rd annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival. The festival is taking place from Oct. 20 to 25 and will feature 20 authors over 14 events.

According to a news release, The Chippewa Valley Book Festival provides literary programming for all Chippewa Valley residents in partnership with the Pablo Center at the Confluence and the UW–Eau Claire Foundation.