EAU CLAIRE — Applications for the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild’s second Priory Writers’ Retreat will be accepted between Jan.1 and Feb. 1, 2022.
The CVWG’s Priory Writers’ Retreat will be held from June 23 through June 26, 2022.
Originally established as a monastery for Benedictine nuns in 1964, today The Priory, 1190 Priory Rd., serves as an ideal location for creativity to flourish. Situated on 120 wooded acres just miles from downtown Eau Claire, the property features 48 single-occupancy dorm-style, air-conditioned rooms, several common areas and no shortage of natural splendor.
This summer will feature four writers-in-residence: Nickolas Butler (fiction), Barrett Swanson (nonfiction), Madison poet laureate Angie Trudell-Vasquez (poetry) and Nicole Kronzer (young adult)
“This summer is poised to be our best yet,” B.J. Hollars, CVWG executive director, said in a press release. “We’ve worked hard to bring participants more flexibility than ever before. We want to empower writers to personalize their experience to ensure that there’s something for everyone.”
To this end, writers can choose to schedule one-on-one conferences with writers-in-residence, take part in optional workshop groups or simply write the days away in a nurturing, inclusive environment.
Hollars also noted an overhauled menu, as well as new partnerships with SHIFT Cyclery and Coffee Bar and The Brewing Projekt.
“We want both local and out-of-town writers to enjoy the best that Eau Claire has to offer,” the press release reads.