EAU CLAIRE — The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a major blow to arts and cultural organizations and businesses in Wisconsin over the past two years. Despite that, the latest “State of the Arts” analysis from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows signs of recovery; largely in part due to pandemic relief funding that the industry received from the federal and state government.
“Few arts and cultural establishments have been lost, while state sales tax revenues from their activities have largely rebounded and arts-related employment has partially recovered,” concludes the report.
The analysis finds this near-recovery wouldn’t be possible without federal and state pandemic relief funds, which were distributed to arts and cultural venues and business statewide totaling roughly $440 million.
Nearly all of those dollars came from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Without that support, it is possible that many more organizations and businesses throughout Wisconsin would have been lost,” the report finds.
The report breaks down where Wisconsin arts relief funding came from, general amounts and which organizations and sectors received the most.
The first source of funding for organizations came by way of the Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable loan program for small businesses which launched in April 2020 with the CARES Act.
“Our analysis of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s database found 3,345 loans totaling just over $119 million went to arts and cultural establishments in Wisconsin,” the report reads.
The single largest source of pandemic relief funding for arts and culture in Wisconsin came from the federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which, according to WPF, was designed “to support the ongoing operations of eligible live venues and operators, live venue promoters, theatrical producers, talent representatives, live performing arts organization operators, museums, and motion picture theaters during the uncertain economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
$14.2 billion was distributed nationally through the program in 2021, including approximately $221 million, or 1.6%, to 235 venue operators in Wisconsin.
Additionally, a smaller source of federal funding came through grants provided by the National Endowment for the Arts Created with help by both the CARES Act and ARPA. The NEA provided approximately $1.3 million to the Wisconsin Arts Board.
The state of Wisconsin also provided funding to its arts and cultural sectors. During the pandemic the state actually placed a greater emphasis than other states on using federal relief aid to support arts, culture, and tourism. According to Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounceback website, those include the following programs and allocation amounts:
- Live Event Small Business Assistance Grant Program — $31 million
- COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program — $21.2 million
- COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grant Program — $17.3 million
- COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant Program — $15 million
- Funding for Wisconsin Historical Society — $1 million
This investment by the state was a welcome change for many people in the arts and cultural sector, as Wisconsin is notorious for investing minimal amounts of dollars into the arts. However, none of the funding invested came from state revenue, only federal relief dollars given to the state government by the federal government.
When asked in a recent interview with WORT how much state revenue Wisconsin put toward the arts since the start of the pandemic, senior researcher at WPF Joe Peterangelo answered:
“None. The state didn’t put funding towards these programs. Wisconsin has put 5.8% of its funding (ARPA) towards arts, culture and tourism.”
Prior to the pandemic, Wisconsin ranked last among the 50 states in terms of arts and culture funding. Now they rank 49th, only ahead of Arizona.
“Wisconsin only puts less than a million dollars per year into regular, ongoing support of the arts,” Peterangelo said.
This leaves arts and culture professionals concerned that they may struggle when the federal dollars run out this year and into the next as they work to get back to pre-pandemic revenue levels.
According to the report: “While arts and cultural activities in Wisconsin are largely trending in a positive direction, uncertainty remains. Future pandemic waves are not out of the question, which could mean additional fluctuations in patron and audience levels. Employee hiring and retention also may pose difficulties for arts and cultural organizations given low unemployment, rapid inflation for wages and other prices, and increased competition with other sectors.”
Despite its pandemic struggles, arts and cultural organizations still make important contributions to Wisconsin’s vitality and economy and are going in the right direction.
Local impact
The Chippewa Valley has a rich and diverse arts and cultural scene, and some of the statewide relief funding made its way here to aid in its survival over the course of the pandemic.
Jason Jon Anderson, executive director of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, worked with other professionals and venues to create NIVA (National Independent Venue Association).
Forty-one precinct captains were tapped to advocate locally and nationally for federal relief on behalf of shuttered live music venues, artists and promoters. Currently, Anderson serves NIVA as the Wisconsin Advocacy Captain as well as the Vice President of the Heartland Chapter, which includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
His role was not only to advocate with legislators and administrations for the funds, but to ensure communication with organizations throughout the pandemic regarding these resources.
NIVA was able to secure over $231 million in federal funds. Of that money, the greater Chippewa Valley received over $15 million distributed among 19 organizations including the Pablo Center, the Mabel Tainter, the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals and many others.
This was in addition to other aid for some venues. The Chippewa Valley also saw the SVOG provide much needed assistance. Anderson said the Pablo Center received $1.6 million.
Chippewa Valley Music Festivals received $5.8 million, which, according to WPF, makes the organization among those to receive the most funding in the state.
While that seems like a big chunk of change, Anderson said the reality is $1.6 million only covers a portion of the $2.4 million it takes to keep the Pablo Center running for a year.
“(The funding) was the lifeline necessary to make possible Pablo Center’s success through that trying time for public venues,” Anderson said.
Anderson calls the “State of the Arts” report conclusions that the arts and cultural sectors are mostly bounced back and some venues may not have survived without relief funding “exceptionally valid.”
Had it not been for relief funds, Anderson said venues would’ve likely had to lean on the community for support to remain open, and because of that many could’ve been forced to close.
“I don’t believe on a national level that America, as a whole, was healthy enough to be able to make those kinds of contributions to any organizations,” Anderson said. “The assessment (of the report) is extremely articulate and spot on.”
To read the WPF’s “State of the Arts” report in full, go to wisconsinpolicyforum.org.