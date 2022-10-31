IMG_1988.jpg

Goo Goo Dolls perform in front of an almost sold out crowd in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre.

 Staff photo by Ashlie Fanetti

EAU CLAIRE — As people filed into Pablo Center at the Confluence on Friday for the much anticipated Goo Goo Dolls concert as part of the venue’s Season 5 Legends Series, one thing became abundantly clear; the Goo Goo Dolls draw crowds of all ages, spanning the generations.

While there were plenty of Millennials in the audience excited to relive the nostalgia of their teenage years with Goo Goo Dolls classics of the 90s, there were also plenty of younger people and older people who were just as excited to belt out Goo Goo Doll’s iconic lyrics as well. This serves as proof that the band’s music has truly withstood the test of time.