S. Carey, Eau Claire native and Bon Iver band member, released his first solo album in four years on Friday, April 29. A press release announcing the album called it Carey’s “most communal, collaborative and candid to date,” and that’s clear to fans and listeners of Carey who have listened to “Break Me Open” with its emotional melodies and heartbreaking lyrics.
The 10 track record reflects on intimate moments from Carey’s life over the past few years. “From the pain of his marriage falling apart, to the loss of his father, to the bittersweet pride of his children growing up amidst the uncertainty of life, family and Mother Earth, S. Carey defies the darkness through 10 songs about love, fear, fatherhood and the attempt to know oneself better than the day before,” reads a news release from Shorefire Media announcing the album.
From the first line of the album the raw emotion and deeply personal nature of the album is obvious.
“If I ever lost you, I’d throw myself into the deepest riverbend,” sings Carey in order to express his deep and unwavering love for his children in the lead off tune “Dark.” Carey’s kids and his thoughts on fatherhood are a recurring theme in “Break Me Open.” The latest single off of the album “Paralyzed” and a track called “Island” share Carey’s feelings about his kids growing up and what he has learned during fatherhood.
“Those songs, I don’t think of them as sad, although they kind of are. It’s more just trying to explain that deep love that you have for these people that are your kids,” Carey told American Songwriter. “I think I just sort of went in the direction of trying to show that love in a different way from my perspective, and the challenges of coming to those realizations as a parent.”
Carey also addresses themes of grief and heartbreak through the album and each of the songs have a nature and earth theme or tone. For instance, the third single “Sunshower” is about the loss of a relationship through nature metaphors.
The New York Times described the song as Carey finding “billowing bliss...as he surrenders to the unexplainable beauty of a deep connection.”
The music behind the lyrics also tell a story of emotion and growth. Through the use of instruments like synthesizers, piano, harmonium, drums, horns and guitar among others.
““Break Me Open’’ evolves Carey’s early-career instinct for dense arrangements woven from dulcet instrumentation and technological experimentation with overdub and Auto-Tune,” wrote Pitchfork contributor Amanda Wicks in her review of the album.
The album is full of synths, loops and vocal effects that build upon his soft and slow melodies that give off naturistic vibes. Many of them came from collaborators who co-wrote the album. Carey told American Songwriter half of the tracks were co-writes.
“A lot of that co-writing process was sort of taking somebody’s idea, like a basic synth idea and having that be the inspiration for the song. So it’s not like we were sitting down together working on lyrics together or anything like that,” he said.
Carey’s collaborators include album engineers and co-producers Chris Messina and Zach Hanson, guiding light Brian Joseph, strings by Rob Moose, horns by CJ Camerieri,aka CARM and more from Ben Lester, Jeremy Boettcher, Eli Teplin, Taylor Deupree and others. Together they created an album that really builds upon itself.
Consequence of Sound says throughout the album, “as layer builds upon layer — keys, harmonies, horns so does Carey’s confidence.”
This album has been years in the making as Carey juggles a full-time Bon Iver schedule with his solo projects. However, it was recorded in multiple places which inspired some of the themes of this record and Carey’s other works as well.
According to the album release announcement, most of the album was recorded here in Eau Claire and the oceanside forest of Gualala, California. The locations inspire themes of nature, sustainability and the outdoors, which Carey carries throughout all of his works.
Based on his social media postings, Carey seems content with the finished product of “Break Me Open,” despite the production process being something of an emotional rollercoaster for him.
“The past couple years have been a journey… many tears… but music heals… the river heals…friends and family heal…light cuts through the dark…hope, love, growth and gratitude are insanely powerful. Vulnerability is paramount,” Carey wrote on Instagram. “Proud of this one.”
“Break Me Open” is available for purchase wherever music is sold and available to stream on all major music streaming platforms.
