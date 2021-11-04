EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire native Brett Newski uses art, dark humor and music to address mental health in his new illustrated book, “It’s Hard to Be a Person: Defeating Anxiety, Surviving the World and Having More Fun.” The book is accompanied by a soundtrack of eight songs inspired by lyrics Newski wrote while in high school.
“Mental health — anxiety, depression — can be seen as kind of a taboo, very sensitive subject matter,” Newski said in a phone interview, “and I think destigmatizing it will be very effective ... With the culture right now, people don’t always like when you joke about sensitive things, but, for me, depression comedy and anxiety humor have always been some of my favorite forms of therapy. If we can joke about it a little more, I think that’s only going to help.”
As a part of Newski’s book launch and album release tour, the musician will perform with the No Tomorrow at Revival Records, 128 S. Barstow St., at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Newski is an acclaimed alternative songwriter, illustrator and podcaster. Currently based in Milwaukee, Newski has been featured on NPR and SiriusXM and in Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, the Boston Globe and more. He’s played alongside the Pixies, Violent Femmes, Courtney Barnett and others.
“It’s Hard to Be a Person” was inspired by Newski’s own struggles with anxiety and depression. He said he finds drawing his anxieties to be therapeutic and, after posting pictures of some of his drawings online, he was encouraged to take things a step further.
“I was just spending too much time in my own head,” Newski explained. “I just wanted to get out of my own head, and use drawings to kind of make fun of my own anxiety.”
Newski said he’d like to help people get out of their own heads from time to time, too. Life goes by pretty quick, he said, and no one should waste too much time worrying.
“Humans have been living in this hyperspeed of reality,” Newski said. “I think, for 99.9% of our existence as human beings, we have not had the internet or anything else that we’ve built to do work at this type of crazy pace. So, I think that’s why people are so anxious and depressed a lot of the time — we’re kind of operating in an alternate dimension from what our bodies are used to. Our equilibrium is a bit out of whack.”
Growing up in the Midwest, Newski said he found it “a bit trickier” for men to talk about their feelings, especially when it comes to mental health. “It’s Hard to Be a Person” aims to bring light to the fact that everyone has their own worries, and everyone deserves to talk about those worries.
“When you bottle stuff up, it just builds up and kind of chips away at you,” Newski said. “Just talking about the skeletons in your closet is such a monumental step toward feeling better about it ... We’re all very different, but we all have a lot of the same worries.”
Billy Siegel, owner of Revival Records, said Newski has been a friend of the store for a long time now. The two met years ago, and have kept in touch. When Newski asked if Revival Records would host his book launch event, Siegel said, “Absolutely. Let’s make it happen.”
“He plans on putting on a very good performance,” Siegel said. “The reason you should come to it is to enjoy a show — get out, and enjoy a show.”
Tickets for the Nov. 13 concert are $20. They can be purchased at brettnewski.com. Copies of “It’s Hard to Be a Person” are available now at Volume One’s The Local Store.