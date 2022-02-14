EAU CLAIRE — The RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront Youth Coloring Contest is now open.
This contest is for youth 12 years old and under, and encourages creativity while building awareness for the annual run/walk and the veteran-focused charities that it supports in 2022.
Ten winners will be selected the week of March 7. Prizes will include a Royal Credit Union swag basked valued at $25. To participate, community members can pick up coloring sheets at any Royal office or print a copy online from www.rcu.org/Race.
Completed entries need to be returned on or before March 1 and can be dropped off at any Royal office, emailed to foundation@rcu.org or mailed to RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront Coloring Contest, P.O. Box 970, Eau Claire, WI 54702. WEAU 13 News is sponsoring this contest.
The Rock the Riverfront, featuring the Charity Classic, is celebrating 28 years of running and walking to support organizations that make a difference in the communities that RCU serves.
Proceeds from the event will benefit three veteran-focused partner charities: Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation of Eau Claire, Sofas of Service of Eau Claire and Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls. These organizations work with veterans and their families to provide needed items and support services throughout a veteran’s life after active service.
Registration is open for both the in-person and virtual race options through June 25, with pre-registration pricing through June 23. Registration details are available at www.rcu.org/Race. Every registration includes a free charity vote and additional votes can be purchased at $2 each. The charity with the most votes will receive $15,000, second place will receive $7,500 and third will receive $5,000.