EAU CLAIRE — If William Shakespeare lived in Wisconsin today, how might his iconic plays differ? Would “Romeo and Juliet” tell the tragic forbidden love story between a Packers fan and a Bears fan? Would “The Tempest” recount the tale of a blizzard that leaves its characters stranded in the Upper Peninsula?
The writers of “Muskie Love,” Dave Hudson and Paul Libman, dared to consider that very question — sort of. And the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild will produce several showings of the romantic comedy at the Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave., just in time for Valentine’s Day.
“Muskie Love,” loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” tells the tale of Ben and Bea, avowedly single rival fishing guides. Through the playful scheming of Bea’s Uncle Roy, his daughter, Sarah, and her boyfriend, Claude, Ben and Bea are lured into a romantic trap on the shores of Green Bay.
Despite their sworn hatred for each other, the couple finds themselves inexplicably drawn together. Throw in a feckless Fish and Game Warden, the ever-present Wisconsin love of the Packers, a few songs and jokes of a special Midwestern flavor, and you’ve got a laugh-a-minute tale of love and fishing in our very own home state.
This CVTG production of “Muskie Love,” which originally premiered in 2004, marks Susie Draeger’s directorial debut with the guild. She said the play immediately stood out to her because the story carries a special meaning.
“I have a friend who passed away last year, Officer Dave Curfman, and he and his wife would go muskie fishing together,” Draeger explained. “So, when he passed and I heard the name ‘Muskie Love,’ I was like, ‘That’s the show I want to do.’ I think about Dave all the time.”
“This show has a big heart,” Draeger later added. “And not just the show, but every single person that’s in it.”
Real-life married couple Meg and Josh Hammes-Murray star as Bea and Ben, respectively. In fact, Meg’s actual engagement ring is used as a prop in the musical.
Meg said it was funny playing two characters who were constantly at odds with each other, but it was nice to do the more romantic scenes with a partner with whom she was more comfortable.
“Who better to play across from me than my husband? And I’m excited because we’ve never played across from each other,” Meg said. “We’ve done shows with each other since 2013 with the guild and we’ve never actually played across from each other. … So, it does come off pretty natural, because it is.”
Other performers in “Muskie Love” include Tabitha Tatro as Sarah, John Conklin as Roy, Matt Wudi as Claude and Nathan Libby as DNR Doug.
Members of the cast held high praise of each other, pointing out that most of them had worked together before on previous shows.
“We have so much fun doing this as we’ve gotten to work together as a cast these last couple weeks,” Wudi said. “I hope that people see that we’re having fun, and they just have a fun and enjoyable experience.”
“I haven’t been able to do live theatre in a long time,” Tatro added.
“It’s actually been my first musical in many, many, many years where I have been a lead, and it’s both frightening and exciting, and I would not want to return for this to be with anybody else. Everybody in here has been fantastic to work with.”
Several members of the cast pointed out that audience members may recognize their own friends and relatives in the characters they see on stage — especially if those friends and relatives love fishing and the Green Bay Packers. Conklin, a Tennessee native who claimed to watch a lot of Charlie Berens videos in order to perfect his Midwestern accent, said viewers can expect to see a “wide variety of Wisconsin-type personalities” portrayed in the show.
Libby agreed, adding: “It’s a little bit dopey, but it’s Wisconsin. It’s just home. If you want a solid night of good, old-fashioned home cooking in the form of musical comedy, you can’t get any better than this show.”
Wudi said that even after weeks of preparation, the show never fails to make him laugh. He says he still finds it hard to keep a straight face during rehearsals.
“That’s usually a pretty good sign that the show is going to be fun and there’s going to be hijinks, wacky or otherwise,” Wudi said. “It keeps that fun aspect even though we’ve been in it, we’ve been doing it for three or four weeks.”
But, above all else, the cast agreed, “Muskie Love” at its core is about one thing:
“I feel like this is about love,” Conklin said. “You can find love in the most obvious places or in the least expected places.”
“You’ve got all those aspects coming together,” Libby added. “You’ve got the romance, you’ve got the comedy and you’ve got the hardcore Wisconsin references, and all of those come together to make something beautiful.”
And Meg said the production couldn’t come at a more perfect time. She hopes people will walk away from it thinking the show was wholesome and lovable.
“February — it’s a hard month,” Meg said. “I’m an educator in the area and February is always our worst month and we always dread it coming up. It’s just the middle of winter, where things are a little dreary. I mean, look at the temperatures lately, right? So, it’s good to just have that little pick-me-up in the middle of the heart of winter with a family-friendly comedy.”