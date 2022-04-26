EAU CLAIRE — Last Friday, S.Carey, Eau Claire native and Bon Iver band member released his first solo album in four years.
The album, titled “Break Me Open,” is some of Carey’s most communal, collaborative and candid to date, even while singing and reflecting on a series of intensely intimate experiences.
From the pain of his marriage falling apart, to the loss of his father, to the bittersweet pride of his children growing up amidst the uncertainty of life, family and Mother Earth, S. Carey defies the darkness through a tracklist of 10 songs about love, fear, fatherhood and the attempt to know oneself better than the day before.
For more than a decade, songwriter, producer and multi-talented instrumentalist S. Carey has been an essential part of the Bon Iver community and beyond, contributing to Sufjan Stevens’ “Carrie & Lowell”, writing and producing with Low and others. On “Break Me Open’’ he widens his own world up to include more co-writers and collaborators than ever before.
Though he can be heard on synthesizers, piano, harmonium, drums and guitar throughout, additional contributions come from album engineers and co-producers Chris Messina and Zach Hanson. In addition, guiding light Brian Joseph, plus strings by Rob Moose, horns by CJ Camerieri, aka CARM and more from Ben Lester, Jeremy Boettcher, Eli Teplin, Taylor Deupree and others.
As documented in videos for “Waking Up” and “Sunshower,” “Break Me Open” was primarily recorded against backdrops in an oftentimes snowy Eau Claire, and a studio in the oceanside forest of Gualala, California.
Like all of his previous work, Carey continues to foster his songs through themes of nature, sustainability and the great outdoors, no matter how internal the source of inspiration may seem.
In addition to the album, Carey also shared the video of his Tiny Desk (Home) Concert with NPR Music, which he performed from a kitchen island right here in Eau Claire. Watch Carey and his band debut new arrangements of “Break Me Open”’s “Paralyzed,” “Where I Was” and “Island,” along with “Rose Petals from “Hundred Acres” LP, released in 2018, on YouTube.
Also, on Friday, April 22, a solo rendition of “Paralyzed” became exclusively available on Bandcamp as part of the EarthPercent x Earth Day campaign. From April 22 to May 6, sales of the track will contribute to EarthPercent’s Grantmaking Fund, which supports the most impactful organizations addressing the climate emergency.
Carey just wrapped the first leg of Bon Iver shows for 2022, and beginning next week he will bring the music of “Break Me Open” across the country on tour with Courtney Hartman beginning on Thursday, April 28 at the Masonic Temple in Eau Claire.
For more information on the album, tour and everything else S. Carey, go online to scarey.org.