MENOMONIE — Registration for Menomonie’s first-ever Snow Sculpture Contest opens on Dec. 28.
The Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center will host the competition at Wakanda Park, 909 Pine Ave., on Feb. 5, 2022. Teams are invited to compete. This will be a community event and it will be judged by a selected panel of judges. The event will be free for community viewing.
Teams will begin sculpting at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 and will have until 3 p.m. the next day to complete their snow sculpture. Only snow, ice and water may be used, though colorants may be added. Sculptors must use their own tools — this includes snow removal equipment, buckets, ladders and scaffolding. No power tools may be used. Sculptures must be fully finished on all sides before voting begins on Saturday.
The Snow Sculpture Contest will coincide with the Dunn County Historical Society’s Frost Fair, located at the Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum, 1820 John Russell Rd. The Frost Fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2022. Featured activities will include winter-themed crafts, a chili cook-off, vintage baseball, a Quilts of the Pinery Show, a quilt raffle and live music.
For more information on the event or how to register, contact the Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center.