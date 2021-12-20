EAU CLAIRE — The Stand in the Light Memory Choir of Eau Claire has been endowed with a $3,000 grant from the Wisconsin American Rescue Plan Act, which is funded through the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Memory Choir is a musical organization that aims to create a welcoming, inclusive and accessible learning environment for people in the early to mid-stages of memory or speech loss, their care partners and singing volunteers. Their stated mission is to “use the power of singing to move people with memory loss and their care partners to rediscover themselves, make new friends, laugh together, learn together and contribute to their community.”
The WARP grant was awarded to the choir in early December. The program was created to aid nonprofit arts organizations that were hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to choir board member CeCelia Zorn, the funds are designated toward supporting the salaries of the choir staff.
Zorn said the pandemic has had a major impact on the Memory Choir. Because the choir features a particularly vulnerable population of people, in-person meetings were forced to a screeching halt. Initially, the choir went completely virtual. Meetings and rehearsals were held via Zoom, and performances were recorded and uploaded to the choir’s website.
The Memory Choir was eventually able to convert to a hybrid system, though, and Zorn said the new format has actually been positive for the group.
“This has opened up a whole window for us in terms of people who might be living in living facilities that prevent them from attending in-person, or people at a distance and who need to travel and aren’t able to do that, or people that might not be feeling healthy enough to come in person,” Zorn explained in a phone interview, “but they can still participate online from their own home.”
Zorn said the choir started out with 19 members at its conception in 2016. Today, around 50 members attend rehearsals in-person and virtually. She said members are primarily from western and northwestern Wisconsin, but some join from out of state — or even out of the country.
Because of the choir’s increased accessibility, Zorn said she anticipates that the Memory Choir might keep the hybrid format even after the pandemic has come to an end. Until that day has come, in-person attendees are required to mask up, socially distance and get the vaccine.
“The idea of singing or coming together — either in-person or online — is fun and it creates connections between people,” Zorn said. “People share a little tidbit of what’s happening in their life or what’s fun and new. It’s a social connection. It’s stimulating in terms of learning melodies or reviewing melodies that are familiar to them. It builds a community, if you will, of singers.”
Sheila Wall, president of the choir’s board of directors, said in a press release: “Singing is a universal stabilizer for the overall mental health of the singer. Singing in a choir helps the person feel included, active in a culturally acknowledged art form and accomplished as the performance brings applause from an audience. ... The funds from the grant will be used to pay for the services of the experts that make this magic happen for the members.”
Zorn’s husband Wayne is a member of the Memory Choir. Wayne has advancing dementia and primary progressive aphasia. Zorn said Wayne has essentially no speech, but he has always loved singing.
“He is able to sing, so I hear his voice when he’s singing and I don’t hear that the rest of the day,” Zorn said. “It’s pretty colorful.”
Zorn said participating in the Memory Choir has a huge impact on the members. Looking to the future, she said the choir is planning more outreach activities. The organization aims to improve their equity, diversity and inclusivity initiatives, strengthen their connection with the virtual attendees, polish up their technological systems and boost membership of people with cognitive or speech loss.
The Stand in the Light Memory choir is welcoming of anyone who might be interested in the work that they do, Zorn said. Zorn encourages people to visit the Memory Choir website at standinthelightmemorychoir.org or visit their Facebook page.
The choir’s spring semester kicks off on Jan. 7. Rehearsals are from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Thursday. All are welcome to join via Zoom or in-person at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar St. The choir’s first concert of 2022 is scheduled for April 21.
For additional information, interested parties may call (715) 210-4165 or email standinthelightchoir@gmail.com.