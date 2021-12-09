MENOMONIE — Local saxophonist Sue Orfield and vocalist Em Menz are keeping a holiday tradition alive with their annual Christmas concert at the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. East.
Orfield and Menz — alongside Randy Sinz on bass and vocals, Mike Schlenker on guitar, David Schrader on drums, Jon Menz on piano and special guest John Lynch — will return to the Mabel stage for their first Christmas concert since 2019 at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
This year’s concert theme is “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.”
“It’s about being together,” Menz explained. “It’s about family. It’s about focus. It’s about hope and community. It’s about friendship and things like that. And we always have such a great time together.”
Both Menz and Orfield had high praise for each other, promising a joyful performance of classic holiday tunes with a new twist. Orfield, Menz said, is an “amazing arranger.” Even though audience members may have heard some of these songs before, they haven’t heard them the way Orfield and her band plays them.
“We’re really focused this year on, first, original arrangements of old standards that people know and love, then also just the fun. The music is fun,” Orfield said. “There’s a couple that people won’t, maybe, have heard before, but most of them are songs we know and love, just with our own spin on it.”
Some of the songs Orfield and Menz plan on featuring include “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “Christmas Hallelujah,” “The Wexford Carol” and, of course, “Holly Jolly Christmas.” The group will also perform an original song by Lynch.
After taking a pandemic hiatus last Christmas, Orfield and Menz are more than ready to get back on stage, citing their desire to be in front of a live audience and create memories or new traditions for those who attend.
“With every one of these songs, we want to be creating moments for them to capture,” Menz said. “That’s our job. And their job is to do that. And we’ve missed that connection with live music. You can’t duplicate the experience, and we’ve had to try. We’ve had to try for over a year. You just can’t do it.”
At the end of the day, Orfield and Menz said they just want people to leave their concert feeling happy and in the Christmas spirit.
“I hope they like live music,” Orfield said. “And I hope live music takes them to a place that is filled with whatever they need to get out of it. Sometimes it’s the pathos of the moment, sometimes it’s joy, sometimes it’s a giggle, sometimes it’s just being out and dressing up. I don’t know, people come to music for different reasons, but our job is to do the music and let them do what they do.”
Admission for Orfield and Menz’s holiday concert is $26. Tickets can be purchased at mabeltainter.org.
For more information about Orfield and her future performances, visit sueorfield.com.