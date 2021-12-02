CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls native is continuing to make waves in the literary world after a lifetime of liminal and transformative experiences.
Sandra Kaye Kruse, born and raised in Chippewa Falls, recently released her latest written offering “Tales From the Liminal.”
This collection of curious and delightful short stories details how one never knows who they’re going to meet or where they’re going to end up. Using humor and horror, satire and allegory, fabulism and realism, “Tales from the Liminal” takes the reader for an extraordinary ride, submerging them in spaces where anything is possible, especially during times of uncertainty.
“All the stories in the collection play in some way with liminality,” Kruse said. “Some do a deep dive. I first became intrigued with the idea of the liminal through my own experience of it — those situations, places, and encounters in our lives where we find ourselves betwixt and between.
“What fascinates me most about these experiences is that they are often unwelcome at the onset,” Kruse added. “but are later revealed to have been essential to some significant period of growth or point of understanding in our lives.”
After attending Catholic school for 12 years in the Chippewa Valley, Kruse left for Madison in 1988, where she earner a degree in English from UW-Madison and launched her writing career. After her big debut in The Onion, however, took a 25-year sabbatical to raise 11 children.
Since emerging from the truth-is-stranger-than-fiction period of her life, Kruse’s writing has been longlisted for the John Steinbeck Award for Fiction and has won multiple awards in the National League of American Pen Women’s “Soul-making Keats Literary Competition.”
Kruse said the inspiration behind her latest book came from the strange stories she loved as a child, including Ray Bradbury’s “Something Wicked This Way Comes” and Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis.”
“I wanted to be a writer after discovering stories that made my heart palpitate, and those stories were always the strange and existential ones,” Kruse said.
Now that the book is available for all to enjoy, Kruse said she hopes those who read her latest work will take something away from it — though she is sure everyone will take away something different from her work.
“Everyone gets something different out of a book and that’s probably the most amazing thing about reading,” Kruse said. “But if I get to wish-list some take-aways, I guess I might hope readers come away from it with an openness to the possibilities afforded by liminal situations, as well as the courage to let life do its transformational work during such times, however disquieting they might be.”
“Tales From the Liminal” is available now at skkruse.com.