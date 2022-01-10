Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Stand in the Light Memory Choir open rehearsal at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire.
Balterdash performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at The Silver Dollar in Menomonie.
Will DeBlaey and Emily Watkins perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw performs 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Paul Hecht Trio performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Bear Creek Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at R&R’s First & Last Chance in Black River Falls.
Groove Merchants perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Stones Throw in Eau Claire.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Grandpa Joe’s Trailside in Menomonie.
Dean Granros performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Cathy Reitz and 7Swing perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Stones Throw in Eau Claire.
White Pine Open Mic at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Menomonie.
Art
“Fabulous Florals & Fine Art: Floral Interpretations of Regional Artwork” exhibit, Jan. 13-16, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“The Art of Graphic Novels” exhibit, Jan. 5 through Feb. 16, Heyde Center for the Arts. Information: cvca.net.
“Lynn Hobart: The Space Surrounding Us” exhibit, Dec. 17 through Feb. 27, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher” exhibit, Nov. 1 through Jan. 23, 2022, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media. 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: Changing Currents”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; RCU Children’s Gallery: “History Quest”; “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse”; “A Multi-Century Story: Schlegelmilch House.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.