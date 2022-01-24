Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Sue Orfield performs at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 at Valley Brook Sanctuary in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw performs 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at The Edge Pub & Eatery in Chippewa Falls.
Cathay Reitz Trio performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Virginia Steel performs at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at Willard Well in Willard.
Joyann Parker performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at Lucky’s Bar and Grill in Clear Lake.
Mother Wind, We’re Wolves and The Rumours perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill in Chippewa Falls.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at Wissota Lodge in Chippewa Falls.
Mona performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire.
James Ignacio performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Sweater People performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
The Woodland Spring performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at My Office Bar in Eau Claire.
Overplayed performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at Cowboy Jack’s in Altoona.
Art
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Mechanical: Artwork from the Laurie Bieze Art Collection” exhibit, Jan. 21 through Feb. 13, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“The Art of Graphic Novels” exhibit, Jan. 5 through Feb. 16, Heyde Center for the Arts. Information: cvca.net.
“Lynn Hobart: The Space Surrounding Us” exhibit, Dec. 17 through Feb. 27, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media. 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. “Collecting the Valley: Stories from Happy Island and Old Meridean,” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, virtual. Exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: Changing Currents”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; RCU Children’s Gallery: “History Quest”; “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse”; “A Multi-Century Story: Schlegelmilch House”; “Origins & Odyssey Winter Art Exhibit” open through April 8. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.