Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday until Nov. 17 at Menomonie Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Cerebral Skillet hosts Humpday Jam at 7 p.m. every Wednesday until Dec. 29 at Brickhouse Pub in Eau Claire.
Sue Orfield performs with Two Rivers at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Foster’s Fireside in Osseo.
Last Open Road performs at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Valkyrie Brewing Company in Dallas.
Duane Shaw performs 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Bear Creek Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Chalet on Wissota in Chippewa Falls.
Matthew Griswold performs at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Ombibulous Brewing in Altoona.
The Singing Statesmen perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Bear Creek Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Red’s Grill & Bar in Chetek.
JFT Party Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Sue Orfield performs with Dustin Degolier and Jeremy Boettcher 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Scoop performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Cowboy Jack’s in Altoona.
Art
“Everyday Icons: A sideshow of Artworks by Mary Catherine Solberg” exhibit, Nov. 19 through Jan. 9, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“To Hold the Land” exhibit, every weekday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., now through Dec. 17, Furlough Gallery, UW-Stout. Information: 715-232-2261, carrellr1996@uwstout.edu, uwstout.edu.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher” exhibit, Nov. 1 through Jan. 23, 2022, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“First Nations Contemporary Art: Exploring the Native American Experience” exhibit, Oct. 28 through Dec. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Field of Vision,” Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists exhibit, through Nov. 19, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: Changing Currents”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; RCU Children’s Gallery: “History Quest”; “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse”; “A Multi-Century Story: Schlegelmilch House”; “Nostalgia Awakens,” through Dec. 31. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.