Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Menomonie Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Cerebral Skillet hosts Humpday Jam at 7 p.m. every Wednesday until Dec. 29 at Brickhouse Pub in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw performs 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Tommy Bentz performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at Hop & Barrel Brewing in Hudson.
Chris Kroeze performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at The Enchanted Barn in Hillsdale.
Hannah Harder performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at 200 Main Art & Wine in Eau Claire.
Riverside Swing Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at Lilydale in Chippewa Falls.
Sarah Buresh performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire.
The Innocent Men perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at UW-Eau Claire’s Schofield Auditorium in Eau Claire.
Sweater People performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
The Woodland Spring performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
Dave BeBeau performs at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Ryan and Denny of the Rhythm Playboys perform at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Moose Lodge in Eau Claire.
Chris Kroeze performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Enchanted Barn in Hillsdale.
Spur Crazy Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at My Office Bar in Eau Claire.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Spillway in Spring Valley.
Bear Creek Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at VFW Post 7232 in Eau Claire.
Last Open Road performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Skippy’s in Barron.
False Heather performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at T&C Roundabout in Chippewa Falls.
Rattle Can Red performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Dean Granros, Sean Carey and Jeremy Boettcher perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Art
“Everyday Icons: A sideshow of Artworks by Mary Catherine Solberg” exhibit, through Jan. 9, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“To Hold the Land” exhibit, every weekday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Dec. 17, Furlough Gallery, UW-Stout. Information: 715-232-2261, carrellr1996@uwstout.edu, uwstout.edu.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher” exhibit, through Jan. 23, 2022, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“First Nations Contemporary Art: Exploring the Native American Experience” exhibit, through Dec. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media. “Elements of the Season” holiday gift shop open until Dec. 31. 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: Changing Currents”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; RCU Children’s Gallery: “History Quest”; “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse”; “A Multi-Century Story: Schlegelmilch House”; “Nostalgia Awakens,” through Dec. 31. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.