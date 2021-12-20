Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Menomonie Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Ryan Herman performs at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at the Menomonie Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Cerebral Skillet hosts Humpday Jam at 7 p.m. every Wednesday until Dec. 29 at Brickhouse Pub in Eau Claire.
Artem Jazz Trio performs at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Tim Sullivan performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 at Ritz on the River in Chippewa Falls.
Duane Shaw performs 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Art
“Lynn Hobart: The Space Surrounding Us” exhibit, Dec. 17 through Feb. 27, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Everyday Icons: A sideshow of Artworks by Mary Catherine Solberg” exhibit, Nov. 19 through Jan. 9, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher” exhibit, Nov. 1 through Jan. 23, 2022, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media. “Elements of the Season” holiday gift shop open until Dec. 31. 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: Changing Currents”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; RCU Children’s Gallery: “History Quest”; “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse”; “A Multi-Century Story: Schlegelmilch House”; “Nostalgia Awakens,” through Dec. 31. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.