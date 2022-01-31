Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Bear Creek Band performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 Northwoods Brew Pub Country Jam in Osseo.
Balterdash performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 at The Silver Dollar in Menomonie.
Duane Shaw performs 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Sue Orfield Trio performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at 200 Main Art & Wine Gallery in Eau Claire.
Cathy Reitz Trio performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Lake Hallie Sportsman’s Club in Chippewa Falls.
Rhythm Playboys perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Welcome Bar in Independence.
Scott Wilcox performs at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Ombibulous Brewing in Altoona.
Toxic Ruin, Dead Soul Symphony and Truth Before Treason perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill in Chippewa Falls.
Paul Bonstrom performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Rattlefoot performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at The Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Paul Hecht Trio performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Bear Creek Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at T & C Roundabout in Chippewa Falls.
Art
Bowers Art open gallery, 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Banbury Place, Bldg. 13, Studio 123. Information: bowersart.carbonmade.com.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Mechanical: Artwork from the Laurie Bieze Art Collection” exhibit, Jan. 21 through Feb. 13, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“The Art of Graphic Novels” exhibit, Jan. 5 through Feb. 16, Heyde Center for the Arts. Information: cvca.net.
“Lynn Hobart: The Space Surrounding Us” exhibit, Dec. 17 through Feb. 27, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media. 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: Changing Currents”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; RCU Children’s Gallery: “History Quest”; “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse”; “A Multi-Century Story: Schlegelmilch House;” “Origins & Odyssey Winter Art Exhibit” open through April 8. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.