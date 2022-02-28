Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Bear Creek Band performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at Northwoods Brew Pub Country Jam in Osseo.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at Silver Dollar in Menomonie.
Aero Quartet performs at 5 p.m. Friday, March 4 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw plays standards on the keyboard for your dining pleasure from 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Sad House Guest performs at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4 at 200 Main Art & Wine Gallery in Eau Claire.
Hannah Harder Quartet performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Troy & Jenn’s Hacienda in Owen.
Casket Robbery performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Zymurgy Brewing in Menomonie.
Bear Creek Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at VFW Post 7232 in Eau Claire.
Dylan Martinson performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Scott Fate and David Toske perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill in Chippewa Falls.
Janny Trumpet performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Rhythm Playboys perform at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake.
Dave DeBeau performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Art
“High School Art Exhibit: Everything You Can Imagine is Real” exhibit, March 4 through April 24, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“The Bias Inside Us” Smithsonian Institute exhibit, Jan. 26 through March 27, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media. “Origins & Odyssey: Winter Art Show’’ exhibit open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. until March 2. 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: Changing Currents”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; RCU Children’s Gallery: “History Quest”; “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse”; “A Multi-Century Story: Schlegelmilch House;” “Origins & Odyssey Winter Art Exhibit” open through April 8. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.