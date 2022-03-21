Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Powerman5000, The World Over and VIA perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill in Chippewa Falls.
Luc Hans Larson performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw plays standards on the keyboard for your dining pleasure from 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25 at The Edge Pub in Chippewa Falls.
Nick Zuck performs at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25 at 200 Main Art & Wine in Eau Claire.
The Swongos perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 25 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Ember performs at 9 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Cowboy Jack’s in Altoona.
Bear Creek Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday, March 25 at R&R’s First & Last Resort in Black River Falls.
Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis and A Killer’s Confession perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill in Chippewa Falls.
Kaiged Acoustic performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the Enchanted Barn in Hillsdale.
3 Beers Down performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
James Ignacio performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Sarah Ohr Trio performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
The Charlie Justman Band will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at Centennial Community Center in Stetsonville.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at SandBar & Grill in Chippewa Falls.
Hap and Hawk perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Ayla Gross performs at 5 p.m. Monday, March 28 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Art
“Transition to Perception” exhibit, March 15 through March 23, Heyde Center for the Arts. Information: 715-720-4961, cvca.net.
“High School Art Exhibit: Everything You Can Imagine is Real” exhibit, March 4 through April 24, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Rainbow Girl” by Tim Lowly and “A Series of Entanglements” by Taryn McMahon exhibits, March 1 through April 9, Furlong Gallery, UW-Stout. Information: 715-232-2261, uwstout.edu.
“The Bias Inside Us” Smithsonian Institute exhibit, Jan. 26 through March 27, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media. “Dancing Forward: Bringing Spring to Life” exhibit, March 8 through April 2. 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: Changing Currents”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; RCU Children’s Gallery: “History Quest”; “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse”; “A Multi-Century Story: Schlegelmilch House;” “Origins & Odyssey Winter Art Exhibit” open through April 8. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.