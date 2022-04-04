Music
Brandon Becker performs at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Samuel Stein performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Jonah Walt performs at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Bear Creek Band performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Northwoods Brew Pub Country Jam in Osseo.
Noah Larson and Lauren Ische perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Paige Heimsoth performs at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Two Rivers perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at Foster’s Fireside in Osseo.
Remedy Drive performs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at Schofield Hall in Eau Claire.
Maja Samec performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Emma Campbell performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Thompson Springs with Luke Callen and Hemma perform at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw plays standards on the keyboard for your dining pleasure from 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday.
Emily Watkins and Maggie Sills perform at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at 200 Main Art & Wine in Eau Claire.
Sons of Guns perform at 8 p.m. Friday, April 8 at The Brickhouse in Eau Claire.
Sue Orfield, Dustin Degolier and Will Deblaey perform at 8:30 Friday, April 8 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Sad House Guest performs at 9 p.m. Friday, April 8 at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
Rhythm Playboys perform at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Walker’s Silvermoon in Alma.
Sue Orfield Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at The Widespot in Stockholm.
Tommy Bentz Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Johnnie’s Bar in River Falls.
Ember performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at The Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Emm K performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Bear Creek Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at VFW Post 7232 in Eau Claire.
For Once, Torment and Pronoya perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill in Chippewa Falls.
Josh Gallagher Trio performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Rhythm Playboys perform at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Centennial Hall in Stetsonville.
Whiskey Bitters perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Evan Rognholt performs at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Art
“High School Art Exhibit: Everything You Can Imagine is Real” exhibit, March 4 through April 24, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Rainbow Girl” by Tim Lowly and “A Series of Entanglements” by Taryn McMahon exhibits, March 1 through April 9, Furlong Gallery, UW-Stout. Information: 715-232-2261, uwstout.edu.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media. 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: Changing Currents”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; RCU Children’s Gallery: “History Quest”; “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse”; “A Multi-Century Story: Schlegelmilch House;” “Origins & Odyssey Winter Art Exhibit” open through April 8. “Charter Bank Art Show” exhibit open through May 21. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.