Music
There will be an open mic night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Balterdash will perform from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Two Rivers will perform from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at Foster’s Fireside in Osseo.
Duane Shaw is back for his 5th season playing standards for your dining enjoyment (requests accepted). He plays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie. For reservations call (715) 235-2465.
Jeremy Boettcher Trio will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Friday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
Abigail Lapell will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Brickhouse in Eau Claire.
Sarah Ohr Trio will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
Flaming Doublewides will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Stone’s Throw in Eau Claire.
The Reformation Organ Recital will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at Messiah Lutheran Church and School in Eau Claire.
Art
“Music Moves Me,” children’s artwork inspired by the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 14 to 30 in the Brady and Jeanne Foust Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The Art of GO! Paint, Sept. 30 to Nov. 27 in the Laurie Bieze Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“A Show of Hands” by Mark Blaskey, Sept. 21 to Nov. 20 in the Market & Johnson Clearwater Hall at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Entertain” exhibit, Sept. 16 to Nov. 24 in the Laurie Bieze Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Confluence of Art Annual, Sept. 9 to Nov. 13 in the Jame W Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Lloyd Fleig + Beverly Wickstrom Exhibition, every day until Oct. 31 at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave. Information: chippewavalleyairport.com, (715) 839-4900.
Museums
“Then and Now: 150 Years of Change in Eau Claire” exhibit, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
The Chippewa County Wisconsin Genealogical Society is open to the public on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 123 Allen St. in Chippewa Falls.
Other
There will be Toddler Storytime from 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:15-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be a Toddler Tales event from 10:30-10:50 a.m. on Tuesday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be a Baby/Toddler Storytime from 9:30-10 a.m. on Wednesday at Chippewa Falls Public Library. Information: chippewafallslibrary.org.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m. on Wednesday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be a beer and yoga Halloween party starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Leinenkugel’s in Chippewa Falls.
There will be a basement Halloween escape room open through Halloween at
Schlegelmilch House Museum in Eau Claire. For days and times, visit tacticalescape101.com.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 9:30-10 a.m. on Thursday at Chippewa Falls Public Library. Information: chippewafallslibrary.org.
There will be a Play & Learn for kids from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at River Source Family Center in Chippewa Falls. Information: RiverSourceFamilyCenter.com.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Augusta Memorial Public Library. Information: augustalibrary.org.
There will be a public planetarium show from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday at UW-Eau Claire’s L.E. Phillips Planetarium inside Phillips Science Hall. Information: uwec.edu.
B.J. Hollars presents Midwestern Strange from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday at the Rassbach Heritage Museum in Menomonie.
There will be Family Storytime from 9:30-10 a.m. on Friday at Chippewa Falls Public Library. Information: chippewafallslibrary.org.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:15-10:45 a.m. on Friday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be Family Storytime from 10:15-10:45 a.m. on Saturday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be Baby Storytime from 9:30-10 a.m. on Monday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be a Toddler Tales event from 10:30-10:50 a.m. on Tuesday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.