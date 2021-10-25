Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday until Nov. 17 at Menomonie Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
The Lakely’s “Live Western and Country at The Lakely” event will feature musicians Liz Eldredge, Ben Lester, Kalvin Lester, Jeremy Boettcher, Paul Brandt and Evan Middlesworth at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 in Eau Claire.
The Bear Creek Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Robins Nest in La Crosse.
Josh Gallagher Trio performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw performs from 6-9:30 p.m. Fridays in October at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Autumn Harvest Winery in Chippewa Falls.
The Dancing Yarrow Farm to Fork Retreat’s “Fear the Farm” event will feature performances by Dig Deep, The Shorewood Mountaineers, Rock Creek Song Dogs, The Woodland Spring and Torch Sisters from 4-11 p.m. in Mondovi.
The Bear Creek Band performs at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Autumn Harvest Winery in Chippewa Falls.
Virginia Steel performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Cal’s Rock Dam in Willard.
Sweater People performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at The Lakely, Eau Claire.
The Bear Creek Band performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Funny Farm Flea Market in Chetek.
Virginia Steel performs at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at VFW Post 7232 in Eau Claire.
Art
“Haunted Art Gallery” Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 4-9 p.m. at Banbury Place, Building 13, Suite 120. Ages 18+. Information: Smidge & Midge Facebook.
“First Nations Contemporary Art: Exploring the Native American Experience” exhibit, Oct. 28 through Dec. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Field of Vision,” Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists exhibit, Oct. 11 through Nov. 19, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
“Exploring the Versatility of Birch Bark,” through Oct. 30, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
“Music Moves Me: Children’s Artwork Inspired by the Music of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra,” through Oct. 31, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “Neighbors Past and Present: The Wisconsin German Experience,” through Nov. 11; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.