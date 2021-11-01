Music
The Bear Creek Band performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Northwoods Brewpub Country Jam in Osseo.
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday until Nov. 17 at Menomonie Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Cerebral Skillet hosts Humpday Jam at 7 p.m. every Wednesday until Dc. 29 at Brickhouse Pub in Eau Claire.
Sue Orfield performs with Two Rivers at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Northwoods Brewpub in Osseo.
Garden Party performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at 200 Main Art & Wine Gallery in Eau Claire.
Them Coulee Boys perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Bluegrass Jamboree in Eagle River.
Scott Wilcox performs at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ombibulous Brewing in Altoona.
The Rubenzer Family performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.
Ultimatum performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Art
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher” exhibit, Nov. 1 through Jan. 23, 2022, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Jamie Bowers — Fall Open Gallery” exhibit, Nov. 5 from 5-8 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 11-2 p.m., Banbury Place, Building 13, Studio 123. Information: bowersart.carbonmade.com
“First Nations Contemporary Art: Exploring the Native American Experience” exhibit, Oct. 28 through Dec. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Field of Vision,” Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists exhibit, Oct. 11 through Nov. 19, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “Neighbors Past and Present: The Wisconsin German Experience,” through Nov. 11; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.