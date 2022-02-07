Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Duane Shaw performs 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Tommy Bentz performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Hop & Barrel Brewing in Hudson.
The Groove Merchants and Cathy Reitz + 7 Swing perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Stones Throw in Eau Claire.
Sue Orfield, Dustin DeGolier and Jeremy Boettcher perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
The Groove Merchants, The Nuto Dixieland Band and Weapons of Brass Destruction perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Stones Throw in Eau Claire.
Sherry and Mario from Songa Duo and Rose Mish perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at 200 Main Art & Wine Gallery in Eau Claire.
Sons of Guns perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at The Brickhouse in Eau Claire.
The Sixes perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Uncommon Denominator performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Last Open Road performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Jamie’s Last Resort in Osseo.
Sarah Ohr performs at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Art
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Mechanical: Artwork from the Laurie Bieze Art Collection” exhibit, Jan. 21 through Feb. 13, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“The Art of Graphic Novels” exhibit, Jan. 5 through Feb. 16, Heyde Center for the Arts. Information: cvca.net.
“Lynn Hobart: The Space Surrounding Us” exhibit, Dec. 17 through Feb. 27, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media. “Origins & Odyssey: Winter Art Show” exhibit open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. until March 2. 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: Changing Currents”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; RCU Children’s Gallery: “History Quest”; “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse”; “A Multi-Century Story: Schlegelmilch House;” “Origins & Odyssey Winter Art Exhibit” open through April 8. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.