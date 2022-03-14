Music
Elizabeth Moak performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Open Mic with James Ignacio, Dan and Vanessa Boetcher begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Joyann Parker performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at The Enchanted Barn in Hillsdale.
Mark Healey & Jum Schuh Duo performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at Wissota Lodge in Chippewa Falls.
Sue Orfield, Dustin Degolier and Will Deblaey perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at 200 Main Art & Wine in Eau Claire.
St. Patrick’s Day at the She-Leighleigh with Tim Sullivan begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 6 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Ritz on the River in Chippewa Falls.
Duane Shaw plays standards on the keyboard for your dining pleasure from 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Cathay Reitz performs at 7 p.m. Friday, March 18 at 200 Main Art & Wine in Eau Claire.
The Driftless Revelers with Wyatt Thomson perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Zymurgy Brewing in Menomonie.
Tim Sullivan Trio performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Brown Hut in Chippewa Falls.
Tyler Lustek and Jan Hora perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at 200 Main Art & Wine in Eau Claire.
The Shillelagh Lads perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Eau Juicy in Eau Claire.
Chris Kroeze performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at 45th Parallel in New Richmond.
The Pimps Wsg Stumpt performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill in Chippewa Falls.
Virginia Steel performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Frickin A Bar & Grill in Dorchester.
Jeff White performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Bear Creek Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at VFW Post 305 in Eau Claire.
Tim Sullivan Trio performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Buffalo Galaxy and the Driftless Revelers perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
Sam Weaver performs at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 20 at Unitarian Society of Menomonie in Menomonie.
Virginia Steel performs at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Frickin A Bar & Grill in Dorchester.
Art
“Transition to Perception” exhibit, March 15 through March 23, Heyde Center for the Arts. Information: 715-720-4961, cvca.net.
“High School Art Exhibit: Everything You Can Imagine is Real” exhibit, March 4 through April 24, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Rainbow Girl” by Tim Lowly and “A Series of Entanglements” by Taryn McMahon exhibits, March 1 through April 9, Furlong Gallery, UW-Stout. Information: 715-232-2261, uwstout.edu.
“The Bias Inside Us” Smithsonian Institute exhibit, Jan. 26 through March 27, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media. “Dancing Forward: Bringing Spring to Life” exhibit, March 8 through April 2. 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: Changing Currents”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; RCU Children’s Gallery: “History Quest”; “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse”; “A Multi-Century Story: Schlegelmilch House;” “Origins & Odyssey Winter Art Exhibit” open through April 8. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.