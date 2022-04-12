Music
Zodiac Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at the Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Jazz III ensemble performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
13th Floor performs from 6-8 p.m.Thursday, April 14 at 200 Main Art & Wine Gallery in Eau Claire.
4onthefloor, American Scarecrows with Sir Joshua Robert perform from 7-11:15 p.m., Friday, April 15 at The Stone’s Throw in Eau Claire.
The Hunter Delikowski Trio performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, April 15 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
The Over Unders and Parker Reed with Lucid Dreamers perform at 9 p.m. Friday, April 15 at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
Kaiged Acoustic performs at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Bemis Bluff Winery in Eleva.
Rock Creek Song Dogs perform from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Ombibulous Brewing Company in Altoona.
Duane Shaw plays standards on the keyboard for your dining pleasure from 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday.
Cerebral Skillet is performing from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Bear Creek Band performs from 8-12 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at VFW Post 305 in Eau Claire.
Lassos and Lace performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill in Chippewa Falls.
2nd X-IT performs from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Cathy Reitz Trio performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Art
“High School Art Exhibit: Everything You Can Imagine is Real” exhibit, March 4 through April 24, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
58th Annual Spring Art Show, gallery featuring local artists, April 3 through April 15, The Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St. in Chippewa Falls. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 12-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Information: cvca.net
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Competing Emotions — The Collective Works of Mindy Huntress” exhibit, Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Rd. Hours: Every Tuesday-Saturday from 5-7 p.m., April 8 through April 30. Information: artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
The Chippewa County Wisconsin Genealogical Society is open to the public on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 123 Allen St. in Chippewa
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.