Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
There will be an open mic night with James Ignacio, and Dan & Vanessa Boetcher from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir will perform their spring concert, “I Will Sing” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw plays standards on the keyboard for your dining pleasure from 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday.
Cathy Reitz & 7Swing will perform as part of the Jazz Crawl from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 22 at A Stone’s Throw in Eau Claire.
Viogression with special guests Cannibal Abortion and Xkwizite will perform from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Zymurgy Brewing in Menominee.
Plaid on Plaid will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, April 22 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Cathy Reitz will perform from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at A Stone’s Throw in Eau Claire.
Todd Bartlett and Cathy Herndon will perform from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at 200 Main Art and Wine Gallery in Eau Claire.
Rattlefoot will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Jeff White will perform from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
The Hunter Delikowski Trio performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Bear Creek Band will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, April 23 R & R’s First and Last Chance Bar in Black River Falls.
The Rubenzer Family will perform from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.
Balterdash will perform for 3-6 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls
Namji Kim will perform on piano at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
The UW-Eau Claire Treble Choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Art
“High School Art Exhibit: Everything You Can Imagine is Real” exhibit, March 4 through April 24, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
chARTer Exhibit: Student Art Showcase at Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., featuring two- and three-dimensional works of dozens of talented young artists from Eau Claire area high schools. Included in the price of admission or available to view online at cvmuseum.com. Hours: Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m. through May 21.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Competing Emotions — The Collective Works of Mindy Huntress” exhibit, Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Rd. Hours: Every Tuesday-Saturday from 5-7 p.m., April 8 through April 30. Information: artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
The Chippewa County Wisconsin Genealogical Society is open to the public on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 123 Allen St. in Chippewa
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours are available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.