Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Pretend Friend will perform at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
The Garden Party will perform from 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 29 at 200 Main Art & Wine Gallery in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw plays standards on the keyboard for your dining pleasure from 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
The UW-Eau Claire Women’s Concert Chorale will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 in Gantner Concert Hall at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire
SHE Trio will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
COLD will be performing at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Every Buddy’s Bar in Chippewa Falls.
October Tree will be performing from 7-10 p.m on Saturday, April 30 at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire.
Cognitive and Hath, featuring Inoculation and Dead Soul Symphony will be performing from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Zymurgy Brewing in Menominee.
Chasing Mabel will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Dave Babeau will be performing from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Jake Lacoste will be performing at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Eau Juicy in Eau Claire.
Josh Gallagher will be performing from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Jeff Crowell will perform at 2 p.m. at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 in the Riverside Theatre at Haas Fine Arts Center.
Sage Leary will perform from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Art
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
ChARTer Exhibit: Student Art Showcase at Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., featuring two- and three-dimensional works of dozens of talented young artists from Eau Claire area high schools. Included in the price of admission or available to view online at cvmuseum.com. Hours: Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m. through May 21.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Competing Emotions — The Collective Works of Mindy Huntress’’ exhibit, Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Rd. Hours: Every Tuesday-Saturday from 5-7 p.m., April 8 through April 30. Information: artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
The Chippewa County Wisconsin Genealogical Society is open to the public on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 123 Allen St. in Chippewa
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours are available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.