Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Brian Bethke performs on the patio from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw plays standards on the keyboard for your dining pleasure from 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Ken Rogers and Pat McGinnis will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 13 at 200 Main Art and Wine Gallery in Eau Claire.
Greg Manning will perform from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 13 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Riggs Calvero with Stumpt will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, May 13 at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
James Grant will perform from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery in Chippewa Falls.
NUTO will perform from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at Stone’s Throw in Eau Claire.
Groove Merchants will perform from 8:30-11 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at Stone’s Throw in Eau Claire.
Groove Merchants will perform from 6-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Stone’s Throw in Eau Claire.
Cathy Reitz & 7Swing will perform from 8:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Stone’s Throw in Eau Claire.
False Heather will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Bear Creek Band will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at VFW Post 305 in Eau Claire.
Josh Gallagher Trio will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Orenda Fugue and Thunderlung will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
Bear Creek Band will perform from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 at SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls.
Art
Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists Exhibit and Sale, featuring watercolor art created by over 30 Chippewa Valley artists of plants and butterflies at Beaver Creek Reserve, S1 County Road K, Fall Creek, Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., exhibit is included in admission.
“Spaces in Between” gallery featuring drawing and paintings by Aeden Rene now through May 28 at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire.
Art of the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, view pieces for sale at artofthevalley.com. Information: 715-577-1332.
ChARTer Exhibit: Student Art Showcase at Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., featuring two- and three-dimensional works of dozens of talented young artists from Eau Claire area high schools. Included in the price of admission or available to view online at cvmuseum.com. Hours: Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m. through May 21.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Museums
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
The Chippewa County Wisconsin Genealogical Society is open to the public on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 123 Allen St. in Chippewa
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours are available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.