Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
There will be an open mic night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Two Rivers will perform from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at Foster’s Fireside in Osseo.
There will be an open mic night from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at the Dancing Yarrow in Mondovi.
There will be live music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20 at Vino Cappuccino in Elk Mound.
Duane Shaw plays standards on the keyboard for your dining pleasure from 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
Riverside Swing Band will perform from 7-10 p.m. at Lilydale in Chippewa Falls.
Hannah Harder Quartet will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m on Friday, May 20 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
VIA will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 20 at Every Buddy’s Bar in Chippewa Falls.
Sarah VanValkenburg will perform from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery in Chippewa Falls.
There will be live music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Vino Cappuccino in Elk Mound.
Maple Ridge Band will perform from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at 200 Main Art & Wine Gallery in Eau Claire.
Jeff White will perform from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Metal Music Night starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Every Buddy’s Bar in Chippewa Falls.
Jeremy Boettcher Trio will perform from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Man2Man Band will perform from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 at The Chalet on Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls.
Hap and Hawk will perform from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Art
Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists Exhibit and Sale, featuring watercolor art created by over 30 Chippewa Valley artists of plants and butterflies at Beaver Creek Reserve, S1 County Road K, Fall Creek, Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until July 8, exhibit is included in admission.
“Spaces in Between” gallery featuring drawing and paintings by Aeden Rene now through May 28 at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire.
Art of the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, view pieces for sale at artofthevalley.com. Information: 715-577-1332.
ChARTer Exhibit: Student Art Showcase at Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., featuring two- and three-dimensional works of dozens of talented young artists from Eau Claire area high schools. Included in the price of admission or available to view online at cvmuseum.com. Hours: Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m. through May 21.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Museums
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
The Chippewa County Wisconsin Genealogical Society is open to the public on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 123 Allen St. in Chippewa
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours are available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.