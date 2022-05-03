Music
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo will perform from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at Ritz on the River in Chippewa Falls.
Duane Shaw plays standards on the keyboard for your dining pleasure from 6-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie.
UW-Eau Claire’s Singing Statesmen will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at the Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Janny Trumpet will perform from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
EllieMay and The Drysdales will perform from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery in Chippewa Falls.
Lil Rev will host a ukulele workshop and performance at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at The Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at The Spillway in Spring Valley.
Jacob Miller, The Nunnery and Hemma will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at A Stone’s Throw in Eau Claire.
Contingency will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls
Reaping Asmodeia with Witchden and Agony Reigns will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Every Buddy’s Bar in Chippewa Falls.
Bear Creek Band will perform from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at VFW Post 7232 in Eau Claire.
Paul Hecht Trio will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
The Rough and Tumble perform from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 8 at Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery in Chippewa Falls.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo will perform from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 8 at SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls.
The University Band will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9 at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire.
Art
Open Gallery, Bowers Art — Eau Claire abstract painter Jamie Bowers opens his gallery, Saturday, May 7, studio 123, building 13, Banbury Place, 930 Galloway St. in Eau Claire. Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information: bowersart.carbonmade.com
Art of the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, view pieces for sale at artofthevalley.com. Information: 715-577-1332.
ChARTer Exhibit: Student Art Showcase at Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., featuring two- and three-dimensional works of dozens of talented young artists from Eau Claire area high schools. Included in the price of admission or available to view online at cvmuseum.com. Hours: Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m. through May 21.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Museums
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
The Chippewa County Wisconsin Genealogical Society is open to the public on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 123 Allen St. in Chippewa
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours are available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.