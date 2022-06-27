Music
There will be music and movement storytime from 10-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire
There will be live Blues music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday night this summer at the bandshell in Owen Park.
There will be an open mic night from 8:30-11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Fox and Branch will perform family folk music from 10-10:40 a.m. on Wednesday in Phoenix Park.
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Enjoy music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at 6th Avenue Cidery in Menomonie.
There will be an open mic night from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday at Forage in Eau Claire.
Enjoy the Eau Claire Municipal Band Summer Concert Series every Wednesday through July at the bandshell in Owen Park.
There will be an open mic night from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at Farm to Fork in Mondovi.
There will be live music from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Menomonie Public Library.
Jason Dea West and Resonant Rogues will perform at 7 p.m. at Raw Deal in Menomonie.
There will be live music on the patio from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday at Vino Cappuccino in Elk Mound.
Jeremy Boettcher Trio will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Friday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Tyler Herwig will perform from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Dixon's Autumn Harvest Winery in Chippewa Falls.
There will be live music from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Fish Farm in Menomonie.
Man2Man Band will perform from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday at The Chalet on Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls.
There will be live music on the patio from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Vino Cappuccino in Elk Mound.
Jeremy Boettcher Trio will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
There will be live music starting at 4 p.m. Sunday at Wissota High Shores Supper Club in Chippewa Falls.
Art
There will be a tiny art show from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Augusta Memorial Public Library in Augusta.
“Pure Pigment: Pastel Landscapes” exhibit by Kay Brathol-Hostvet, May 25 to June 29 at Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, 3 South High St. Information: cvca.net, (715) 726-9000.
Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists Exhibit and Sale, featuring watercolor art created by over 30 Chippewa Valley artists of plants and butterflies at Beaver Creek Reserve, S1 County Road K, Fall Creek, Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until July 8, exhibit is included in admission.
Art of the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, view pieces for sale at artofthevalley.com. Information: 715-577-1332.
“The Art of GO Paint!” exhibit, May 13 through Aug. 7 in the Brady and Jeanne Foust gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Museums
Rural History of Augusta exhibit, open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Main Street Gym, 601 Main St. in Augusta.
“Then and Now: 150 Years of Change in Eau Claire” exhibit, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
The Chippewa County Wisconsin Genealogical Society is open to the public on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 123 Allen St. in Chippewa Falls.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours are available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.
The Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison Street Eau Claire, will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month this summer.