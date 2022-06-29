Music
There will be a Music & Movement Storytime event from 10-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.
There will be live Blues music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday night this summer at the bandshell in Owen Park.
There will be an open mic night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Camp Ocean will be performed by the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company from 10-10:40 a.m. on Wednesday in Phoenix Park.
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Enjoy the Eau Claire Municipal Band Summer Concert Series every Wednesday through July at the bandshell in Owen Park.
Hemma will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Bear Creek Band will perform on Wednesday at Hodag Country Fest in Rhinelander.
There will be an open mic night from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at Farm to Fork in Mondovi.
Two Rivers will perform from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at Foster’s Fireside in Osseo.
There will be live music from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Menomonie Public Library.
There will be live music on the patio from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday at Vino Cappuccino in Elk Mound.
The Groove Merchants will perform from 6-11 p.m. on Friday at Stones Throw in Eau Claire.
Bear Creek Band will perform from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday at Robins Nest in La Crosse.
Hannah Harder Group will perform 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Friday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
The Sage Band will perform from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Dixon's Autumn Harvest Winery in Chippewa Falls.
There will be live music from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Fish Farm in Menomonie.
Bear Creek Band will perform at SandBar & Grill on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Mark Healey and Jim Schuh Duo will perform from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday at Lake Hallie Sportsman’s Club in Chippewa Falls.
There will be live music on the patio from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Vino Cappuccino in Elk Mound.
There will be a Party on the Plaza from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday at Haymarket Plaza in Eau Claire.
The Groove Merchants will perform from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday at Stones Throw in Eau Claire.
Austin Marie Duo will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Clearwater Comedy talent will perform from 8-9 p.m. on Saturday at Forage in Eau Claire.
Josh Gallagher Trio will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
There will be live music from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire.
Bear Creek Band will perform at SandBar & Grill on Sunday in Chippewa Falls.
There will be live music from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Fish Farm in Menomonie.
Dave BeBeau will perform from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
There will be live music starting at 4 p.m. Sunday at Wissota High Shores Supper Club in Chippewa Falls.
There will be a Music & Movement Storytime event from 10-10:30 a.m. on Monday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.
There will be a Kickin’ it Country summer concert starting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Prevea Amphitheater in River Prairie Park in Altoona.
Art
“Bold and Beautiful - A Retrospective” exhibit by Patricia Mayhew Hamm, July 7 to Aug. 17 at Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, 3 South High St. Information: cvca.net, (715) 726-9000.
“In by 10, Art by 5,” A Larry Stark Photography Retrospective exhibit, June 24 to Aug. 28 in the James W Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists Exhibit and Sale, featuring watercolor art created by over 30 Chippewa Valley artists of plants and butterflies at Beaver Creek Reserve, S1 County Road K, Fall Creek, Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until July 8, exhibit is included in admission.
Art of the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, view pieces for sale at artofthevalley.com. Information: 715-577-1332.
“The Art of GO Paint!” exhibit, May 13 through Aug. 7 in the Brady and Jeanne Foust gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“We See You: We Will Tell Your Story” exhibit, Jan. 28 through July 10, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Museums
“Then and Now: 150 Years of Change in Eau Claire” exhibit, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
The Chippewa County Wisconsin Genealogical Society is open to the public on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 123 Allen St. in Chippewa Falls.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours are available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.
The Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison Street Eau Claire, will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month this summer.
Other
There will be “Kids Krafts” from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Valley Art Gallery & Gifts in Chippewa Falls.
There will be Dabble Box Open Labs from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.
There will be a summer park tour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at North City Park in Bloomer.
There will be a craft day for kids from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday at Menomonie Public Library.
DIY Discovery will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. on Thursday L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.
There will be a free children's movie playing from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Thursday at Altoona Public Library.
Storytime in the Park will take place from 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at the Owen Park Bandshell.
Dance for David will take place from 3-4:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Phoenix Park Pavillion in Eau Claire.