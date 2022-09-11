Music
There will be an open mic night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Hans and Jan Duo will perform from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at 200 Main — Art and Wine in Eau Claire.
Emm K will perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
There will be an open mic night from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at Farm to Fork in Mondovi. Information: dancingyarrow.com.
Two Rivers will perform from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at Foster’s Fireside in Osseo.
There will be live music on the patio from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday at Vino Cappuccino in Elk Mound. Steven John Rindt will be performing.
Dean Granros Trio will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Friday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
The bEAT Concert, 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Wilson Park in Menomonie. Willy Porter will be performing.
Bear Creek band will be performing from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery in Chippewa Falls.
There will be live music on the patio from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Vino Cappuccino in Elk Mound. Matthew Tison Band will be performing.
Last Open Road will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at O’Neil Creek Campground in Chippewa Falls.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at Val’s Place in Bloomer.
Cathay Herndon will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
The John Buxton Experience, Stumpt and Malignant Hangover will perform starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
There will be an open mic at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Wilson Park in Menomonie.
Art
Lloyd Fleig + Beverly Wickstrom Exhibition, every day until Oct. 31 at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave. Information: chippewavalleyairport.com, (715) 839-4900.
There will be an artist market from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in Phoenix Park in Eau Claire. Information: tangledupinhue.com.
“Metal Arts” exhibit, led by Michele Paquette, Aug. 24 to Oct. 5 at Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, 3 South High St. Information: cvca.net, (715) 726-9000.
“In by 10, Art by 5,” A Larry Stark Photography Retrospective exhibit, June 24 to Aug. 28 in the James W Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art of the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, view pieces for sale at artofthevalley.com. Information: 715-577-1332.
Laurie Bieze gallery, July 15 through Sept.11 at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Lois Peterson “Searching the Boundaries exhibit, Aug. 12 to Oct. 9 in the Brady and Jeanne Foust Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Museums
“Then and Now: 150 Years of Change in Eau Claire” exhibit, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
The Chippewa County Wisconsin Genealogical Society is open to the public on Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 123 Allen St. in Chippewa Falls.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours are available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.
Other
Cornell Play & Learn, 9-10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at New Hope Assembly of God in Cornell.
Fall family storytime, 10:45-11:15 a.m. on Tuesday at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls.
Bike with Leinie’s Scenic Ride, 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Leinenkugel’s in Chippewa Falls.
Patti See: Happy Hour with the Author, 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire.
Baby/toddler storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. on Wednesday at Chippewa Falls Public Library.
Bloomer Play & Learn, 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday at G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Library in Bloomer.
Cookie decorating workshop, 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Wisconsin Makers Market in Eau Claire.
Preschool storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. on Thursday at Chippewa Falls Public Library.
Play & Learn, 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at River Source Family Center in Chippewa Falls.
Preschool storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Augusta Memorial Public Library in Augusta.