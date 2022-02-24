EAU CLAIRE — Have you ever wondered what goes bump in the night? What wanders through the cosmos beyond our galaxy? What monsters remain hidden in the shadows right here on Earth?
Fans of all things fantastic, frightening, paranormal and just plain weird may have given those questions a thought or two. The featured filmmakers of this year’s Midwest WeirdFest take those questions to a whole new level.
Eau Claire’s 6th Annual Midwest WeirdFest, a cinematic celebration of horror, sci-fi, underground and documentary filmmaking, is slated to return to the Micon Downtown Cinema, 315 S. Barstow St., the weekend of March 4-6.
This year’s film lineup is poised to be bigger and better than ever before, featuring several local filmmakers and subjects with their own chilling tales to tell.
Dean Bertram, founder and programming director of WeirdFest, said he was inspired to create the festival after moving to the United States from Australia in 2014. For around eight years prior to that, Bertram ran some of the biggest genre-based horror and sci-fi film festivals in Australia.
“What I’ve always enjoyed most about running festivals is that I can bring an audience together with filmmakers, filmmakers together with an audience, so there’s that real sense of immediacy. It’s very different from just going to a cineplex to watch the latest Marvel tent-pole movie,” Bertram said during a phone interview. “There’s that wonderful process where you get to see that interaction between the people that created the art and the people that consume it.”
Upon learning about some of Wisconsin’s stranger urban legends and horror stories — Ed Gein, the hodag, various UFO sightings — he knew the region needed something beyond your basic genre festival.
“Wisconsin just seemed to be loaded with weirdness,” Bertram said. “I’m sure everywhere in the world has weird stories, but when you’re new to an area you’re more conscious of them.”
To celebrate and pay homage to all the weirdness Wisconsin has to offer, the Midwest WeirdFest was born. And Bertram found the perfect place to house it.
Bertram, who now lives in a cabin in the woods around an hour south of Eau Claire, said the Micon Downtown Cinema has always been home to WeirdFest — and, ideally, it always will be.
“I’ve worked with I don’t know how many cinemas throughout my time running and being involved with festivals, and I’ve never, ever had anything to do with a cinema that’s more open and receptive to doing an event,” Bertram explained. “They’re so supportive. I couldn’t imagine doing it anywhere else.”
He described the Micon’s atmosphere as “magical.” Though the small budget theater doesn’t have the space to host a massive national festival, Bertram said they’re always happy with the hundreds of people the festival draws each year. He also pointed out that, despite the festival’s smaller size, WeirdFest consistently rates among the top 100 film festivals of the 10,000 that are rated by FilmFreeway each year — a list that includes 184 Academy Award/BAFTA Award accredited festivals.
“Even if I did expand I would still like to have the Micon as my key venue. I would still do special things there that I wouldn’t do anywhere else. … There’s something very special about the Micon,” Bertram said. “I’d hate to break the magic spell by going to a bigger location.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic forced some cautionary changes last year, Bertram said this year’s WeirdFest will feature more films than previous years. In the past, Bertram said they typically tried to avoid running more than one or two films at a time. This year, in order to fit all the films into a three-day timeframe, guests will have to pick and choose what they’d like to attend, as multiple films will run at once.
Films with local connections
One of the films to be featured during this year’s festivities is “gIVE,” by filmmaker Steve Dayton.
“gIVE” is a psychological thriller about a father, Jay, who, after the unexplained disappearance of his daughter, is forced to navigate extreme loss as his wife slips deeper into depression. As Jay explores the forest where his daughter went missing, he navigates pain, grief and unanswerable questions on his path to find peace.
Dayton said the inspiration behind the film came to him one night when he was woken by his 6-year-old daughter after she had a nightmare, then crept into his bed and whispered, “There is something moving in my bedroom.”
“I was startled awake by her tiny voice and it stuck with me the next couple of days,” Dayton said. “Reflecting on that interaction, I started to think about what it would be like if there was something there in that room that I couldn’t see. It reminded me of my greatest fear as a child. As a young boy, I remember lying in bed at night worried that aliens would come and take me away from my family. If aliens would take me away, there is no way that my parents could ever reach me. Now, as a father of four, my greatest fear is that something would happen to my children. It’s the combination of these two fears that drove the idea behind ‘gIVE.’ ”
After completing a high-school video project, Dayton said he knew filmmaking was his calling. He studied video production in college and has worked in the field ever since. Dayton even lived in Los Angeles for a year to work on independent projects.
“While I was out there, I gained a lot of experience that motivated me to come back to the Midwest and make my own movies,” Dayton added. “I then came back and, with a lot of friends and family ,we created my first feature length movie ‘Pop Punk Zombies.’ … Making feature-length movies takes a lot of time and effort, so it took me seven years to come up with the energy to start a new feature-length movie. I love making movies and plan on making more whenever I can.”
Dayton currently lives in Eau Claire with his wife and our kids. “gIVE,” which was filmed over the course of three days in September 2019, was shot primarily in Eau Claire. In keeping with a promise he made to his wife, Dayton said the film features all the members of his family in one way or another, and is a project they all can be proud of.
Dayton said the tone of “gIVE” was inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The general themes of the story revolve around selflessness.
“The title comes from what I think is one of the greatest things that we do,” Dayton explained. “I think it is very important to give ourselves to another person — our energy, time — or put real thought into someone else’s feelings. The characters in this movie are giving in their own specific ways. This movie is about giving, living and forgiving.”
At the end of the day, Dayton said he hopes “gIVE” inspires viewers to have more empathy in their daily lives, and consider how precious life is. He hopes that people who have experienced loss can connect with the story and find some shared sense of community while watching.
Dayton said the creation of “gIVE” would not have been possible without the cast and crew who helped bring the vision to life. The “outstanding” score of “gIVE” was created by La Crosse-based musician Alex Spiegel. “gIVE” will be the first film Dayton has ever shown at WeirdFest, though he has attended in the past.
“It was right after I finished shooting ‘gIVE’ that I went to my first WeirdFest,” Dayton said. “I remembered sitting at the Micon downtown that year thinking to myself that I hope that one day ‘gIVE’ could play at the fest. For me, it’s really cool to see it come full circle, from viewer to presenter.”
Another film to be featured at WeirdFest is “Alien Abduction: Answers,” which features the personal encounter story of Eau Claire resident Alanna Robelia.
“Alien Abduction,” directed by John Yost, is a documentary about encounters with extraterrestrials.
“In 2009, I saw the trailer for the movie ‘The Fourth Kind,’ starring Milla Jovovitch,” Robelia said. “Throughout the trailer, there’s the face of a barn owl that eventually morphs into that of what we’d call a ‘gray alien.’ It triggered a memory from my childhood of a dream I never told anyone: One moment, I’m standing next to a small gray being about my size surrounded by darkness, then I’m in my bed with the being gazing down at me. Its face begins to transform and morph and, as I wake up, the face has changed into the picture of a fluffy white cat with dark eyes that I had on my bedroom wall.
“I had this dream when I was 5, around 1979, when I lived on my grandparents’ farm in Menomonie,” she continued. “For some reason, that short, simple dream had stayed with me all my life. I later would learn that my parents, my grandmother, my aunt and their neighbors all had various encounters and sightings around this same area over the years. This pretty much solidified for me the fact that there was something much more going on than just a dream.”
Alien enthusiasts often theorize that owls are associated with extraterrestrial encounters and abductions.
Following Robelia’s revelation, she became acquainted with members of a “Close Encounters of the 5th Kind” community, who pursue human-initiated contact with extraterrestrials. Through this community, Robelia befriended quantum hypnotherapist Debz Shakti Buller, who was featured in “Alien Abduction.” Buller connected Robelia with the film’s director, who chose to include her in the film.
Most of the filming for “Alien Abduction” was completed at McGarth’s Big Arb Resort in Woodruff. Big Arb is owned by Melissa Cain, whose story is also featured in the documentary.
“I hope that anyone watching who might have had an unexplainable experience will know they don’t need to be afraid, that their experiences are valid and there’s a wide world of other people who have also had extraordinary things happen to them,” Robelia said. “Most of all, it’s a story of hope and realizing there’s nothing to fear.
“I used to be a bit nervous about what certain people would think about my story and this film is, in a sense, my ‘coming out,’ as it is for some of the other participants,” she added. “Honestly, if anybody who does know my story thinks I’m crazy, they’ve never told me to my face. In fact, I’ve had overwhelmingly positive responses to those who’ve heard it. Ultimately, it’s not up to me to change anyone’s mind. I can only share my own experiences and be open to accept the ones others share with me.”
Robelia, who has attended WeirdFest every year since 2018, said she is honored to share her story in “Alien Abduction” alongside people who have “truly extraordinary” stories of their own.
“If you had told me even two years ago that I would be in the same film as Whitley Strieber, whose book, ‘Communion,’ has had a permanent place in my bookcase for decades, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Robelia said.
One of the shorts to be featured in the “Strange Snippets” category of this year’s WeirdFest was partially filmed in the very theater that hosts the festival.
“Speed Cinema,” by Minneapolis, Minn.-based filmmaker Ben Kreibich, tells the story of a man who uses meth to watch movies all day and all night.
“I don’t really know why I wrote it, but I do know why I decided to make it,” Kreibich said. “I thought it would be a great project for me to bring in some friends I’ve made who I think are so wildly talented. I had a few of my favorite artists work on this film.”
“Speed Cinema” was filmed over the course of three days in January 2019 in the Micon Downtown Cinema and in Minneapolis.
The work marks Kreibich’s first short film.
“Before this I made a web series,” Kreibich explained. “I spent the beginning of my career learning and developing my own ideas. The last few years I’ve pivoted to trying to earn some money, and it’s not as fun. I’m excitedly starting to work on two personal projects set to be released January 2023.”
Kreibich said this will be his first time presenting work at WeirdFest and attending, but he grew up going to movies at the Micon.
An undiscovered gem
Ultimately, Bertram says the Midwest WeirdFest is for anyone looking for a cinematic experience that goes beyond attending a blockbuster film showing at your local theater. He said people should come to have a “wonderful cinematic experience that you’re probably not going to get anywhere else.”
He added: “I think it’s a gem that a lot of people in the area are unaware of, and I think if they came it would become an annual event on their calendar that they would come to every year.”
Similarly, Robelia called WeirdFest “one of Eau Claire’s best undiscovered gems for film lovers.”
“I’ve been singing its praises since I discovered it,” she added. “Any fan of the strange and unusual, science fiction, horror, and true stories of the off-beat and extraordinary, will find kindred spirits at this event. Plus, meeting and interacting with the creators always inspires me to go out and do something creative.”
Dayton noted that the festival draws in filmmakers from all around the world, nourishing a growing filmmaking culture in the area.
“The Chippewa Valley is starving for a healthy filmmaking community and WeirdFest could be the place that it all starts,” Dayton said. “I believe that this area is an ideal place to make movies, and by supporting WeirdFest and a wonderful local movie theater company like Micon we can continue to have opportunities to share our stories right at home.”
Kreibich concluded: “People should attend WeirdFest because there’s not a lot of opportunities to see a bunch of curated short films, especially in the theater. Also, when ‘weird’ is what it takes to get into a festival, I imagine it’ll be entertaining.”