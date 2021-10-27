EAU CLAIRE — Prepare to get “bloody.”
In keeping with their “spooky” theme of the month, the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre is bringing “Evil Dead: The Musical” to the stage this Halloween weekend. This campy horror comes after its earlier chiller productions of “Jekyll and Hyde” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Based on the 80s cult classic franchise, “Evil Dead” follows the story of five college students who go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and find themselves unleashing an evil force.
The production is rated R for strong language, but the director, Wayne Marek, and the cast ensure that any gore — known for being quite exaggerated in the films — is more comical than anything ... and a bit messy for patrons sitting in the “splatter zone” up front
“If people know the movie and TV franchise, it’s very similar to that,” Marek said in a phone interview. “It’s purely campy horror, so the violence is actually more funny than scary. It’s a great way to kick off Halloween weekend.”
Marek said “Evil Dead” was originally slated for last year’s production season, but was pushed back due to seating capacity and social distancing concerns brought on by the pandemic. He said the ECCT has done “Evil Dead” before, and it was very popular.
“There’s just a lot of people that know the characters, know the story, know the movies,” Marek explained. “So, it’s familiar to those people. And, if you’re not familiar with it, it’s still a great night out if you’re into that kind of horror genre.”
Ten performers comprise the “Evil Dead” cast. Following a six- to seven-week rehearsal process, the show is poised to premiere on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in The Oxford, 1418 N. Oxford Ave. Two more productions will follow, Friday and Saturday at the same time and location.
Anna Vallez, who plays Ash’s sister Cheryl in the musical, said the whole cast is “really psyched” to get back on stage after a year-long break brought on by the pandemic. She said her favorite part of preparing for opening night has been working and bonding with a smaller cast.
“For me, I know this has been really fulfilling after the last year-and-a-half that we’ve had,” Vallez said while sitting in The Oxford, clad in her costume. “So, if you want to have a good time, if you want to laugh, this is the thing for you. And if you want to get into the Halloween spirit, this is definitely something up your alley.”
Sara Shellenberger, a 20-year veteran of the ECCT, is reprising her role as Annie, the scientist and second love interest of Ash. Shellenberger played Annie in the theatre’s previous production of “Evil Dead,” which she said had sold out all three nights.
Speaking from experience, Shellenberger said each night will be full of “laughter, blood and laughter.” She warns that the show is not for the faint-of-heart or the queasy — prop blood will be sprayed from the stage, and patrons of the sold-out splatter zone should prepare to get drenched.
However, Shellenberger said, the over-exaggerated gore on and off stage only adds to the real highlight of the production: the comedy. “Evil Dead” is a misnomer, explained the cast.
“If you enjoy comedy movies, comedy live theatre is even better,” Shellenberger said from where she was seated in the bustling theatre. “For people that’ve never been to a live theatre performance, this is a great one to start with, because you’re going to just get a big slap-in-the-face of humor and what theatre really can be, aside from just the show-stopping numbers and things like that that you get with big musicals. Sometimes the little musicals just hit you harder.”
Jason Lynn, reprising his role as Ash, said this production of “Evil Dead” will be more fine-tuned than the last time. He said fans of the franchise should expect to see a storyline that mirrors the first and second “Evil Dead” films, and hear iconic quotes from the third.
Lynn, dressed in Ash’s battered costume, said “Evil Dead” is a physically demanding show. He does several stunts that have already left him bruised. Despite the physical toll the rehearsals have taken on him, Lynn echoed the sentiments of his castmates.
“I’ve never been in another show that has laugh, after laugh, after laugh,” Lynn said. “There are so many bits in the show that are funny. It’s even hard, as a performer, to say your lines because the laughter is so consistent.”
Members of the “Evil Dead” cast, grouped together in the seats of The Oxford, ended their pre-rehearsal interview with excited chatter and the proclamation: “Just come see it. If you’re on the fence, just come. You’ll see why.”