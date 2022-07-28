1958 was a special year for Don Maug, Alvin Zastrow and Orville Dahl. It was the year their band The Rhythm Playboys was formed. Now, 65 years later, the band is still alive and thriving through the next generation of performers.
The band, out of Osseo, has been a staple in the area since the 60s. Locals may remember watching them play on WEAU over the noon hour or going down to the TV studio to dance along with them. They also played many local ballrooms, hosting many dances over the years, keeping them very busy traveling around the region.
Later on, The Rhythm Playboys branched out and played a number of shows in Las Vegas and South Dakota at the Corn Palace and Deadwood.
The band has over 15 albums and DVDs and has appeared on a few programs of the RFD cable channel including “Big Joe Polka” and “Mollie B Polka Party.” They have reached the ears and eyes of music fans all over the country.
Today, the band has a few different members, but the same spirit and rhythm as the originals. Current members include Ryan Herman, son of the late Ralph Herman, who was an original Rhythm Playboy, on keyboard and accordion, Jerry Dahl, son of Orville, on rhythm guitar who has played in the band since he was a teenager, Denny Marion on steel and lead guitar, Larry Janke on bass and Jeff Langen on drums.
The members have kept the music alive as previous members have passed away or moved onto other things.
While the band was voted Wisconsin Polka Music’s Band of the Year in 2009, Ryan Herman says they’re much more than a polka band. They play, and have always played, a variety of music, and that’s been one of the keys to success and longevity.
“It’s adaptation and change with the times basically,” he said. “You have to stick with your roots, but adapt to what’s happening too.”
The Rhythm Playboys were more able to do that because of their unique instrumentation, adding fiddles and guitars into their band while other bands in the 60s and 70s only had just a few basic polka instruments.
“We can do a variety,” Maug told the Leader-Telegram in 2009 when they were celebrating their 50th year together. “That’s what people like.”
The band has been able to play popular cover songs, country western, oldies and polka, spanning all genres using their instruments over the years, always getting people up and dancing.
“The other key thing is always having a danceable beat. It’s got to be something that makes you want to move,” Herman said. “We’ve been known to play a bit faster than other bands. It’s happy music that’s danceable music.”
The Rhythm Playboys most often play for seniors at ballroom dances, but when they play festivals and other venues people of all ages have a great time.
The band has played for many people over the years, some coming to multiple shows and showing up often. Herman says it has become a family of sorts.
“It’s a fun atmosphere and happy people,” he said. “People have a lot going on nowadays, so for a few hours they get to go to the dance and it’s a happy place. They see their friends and they meet new friends; it’s kind of like a big extended family.”
Herman says dancing is good for people and The Rhythm Playboy’s main goal is to provide people with music to do that.
“It’s just good for you all the way around. It’s a socially good activity, it’s a physically good activity,” he said. “It picks everybody up. We need more of it in this world; less TV and more live music.”
Party time
The Rhythm Playboys have a lot to celebrate. Not only is the band turning 65 years old, some of the members are getting older too.
The band will be celebrating its 65th anniversary with a huge dance party in Eau Claire this weekend. In addition, they will be recognizing original drummer Zastrow’s retirement from the band, Orville Dahl’s 100th birthday and Jerry Dahl’s 75th birthday.
There will be lots of music, dancing, memorabilia, food, refreshments and fun for everyone. All are welcome to come and celebrate. Admission is $10 and includes everything and a souvenir CD or DVD.
The party is taking place from 12- 6 p.m. Sunday at the Eau Claire Moose Lodge, 3606 Curve Road.