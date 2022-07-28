original.jpeg

The Rhythm Playboys out of Osseo are celebrating 65 years of making music together. After all these years, they are still entertaining the area with a full schedule of shows throughout 2022.

 Contributed photo

1958 was a special year for Don Maug, Alvin Zastrow and Orville Dahl. It was the year their band The Rhythm Playboys was formed. Now, 65 years later, the band is still alive and thriving through the next generation of performers.

The band, out of Osseo, has been a staple in the area since the 60s. Locals may remember watching them play on WEAU over the noon hour or going down to the TV studio to dance along with them. They also played many local ballrooms, hosting many dances over the years, keeping them very busy traveling around the region.