EAU CLAIRE — Artistry, grace and ethereal imagery come together to bring Them Coulee Boys’ “Hallelujah” to life in a new music video, released on Thursday.
With a runtime of three minutes and 46 seconds, “Hallelujah” elicits a nostalgic sense of peacefulness, hope and serenity.
From TCB’s most recent album, “Namesake,” “Hallelujah” is a song that almost didn’t exist.
TCB frontman Soren Staff said “Hallelujah” was recorded in Eau Claire on the first day of 2021 — after he had thought tracking for the new album was completed. According to Staff, “Hallelujah” only became a reality because someone — The Hive owner Brian Joseph — believed in it.
“It ended up being a very special song on the record and for us since we put it out,” Staff said in a phone interview. “We put out the record in August and … this one has resonated in a different way than we thought others would resonate.
“It’s kind of a song about trying to get through things and how we do that,” Staff added. “Sometimes we lean on others for that and sometimes we try to control our environment to get through those things. It’s kind of a weird and heavy song, and it was definitely one that I didn’t necessarily think was going to be on the album, but it ended up being one of my favorites.”
Because of the unexpected impact the song had on TCB and their fans, Staff said they knew the video had to be something special. And if they were going to make a music video, they wanted to work with Eau Claire-based filmmakers Sarah and Erik Elstran.
“Working with Soren and the band was a dream,” the Elstrans said in an emailed statement. “It’s always a huge help for us when there’s solid trust in the creative process. ‘Hallelujah’ felt like a big change from what TCB has made in the past. The song felt like a door opening that hadn’t been there before. We wanted to visually capture that newness in an abstract way while still staying true to the energy and camaraderie that the band is known for.”
Staff held high praise for Erik and Sarah, noting their impressive artistic drive and determination to create something beautiful. Staff said Sarah worked with her newborn strapped to her chest, but that didn’t stop her from missing a beat.
The video for “Hallelujah,” which Staff described as dreamlike and “trippier” than some of their past videos, was filmed in Eau Claire and the surrounding areas. People familiar with the community may recognize Putnam Park in some scenes.
“Now that we’ve been in Eau Claire for so long and it’s become our home, it’s important to showcase parts of Eau Claire that we think are beautiful and we want to celebrate,” Staff said.
The “Hallelujah” music video is up now on YouTube and the TCB Facebook page.