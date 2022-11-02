EAU CLAIRE — Emmy Award-winning director and producer M. Douglas Silverstein has worked with a large number of rock stars throughout his over 20-year career making behind the scenes, branded content for artists and labels.

Now, he’s at a stage in his career where he wants to do projects around rock stars in other worlds; ones that he says people probably wouldn’t know unless he did a project about them — specifically women and underrepresented people who have triumph over tragedy stories.