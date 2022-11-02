EAU CLAIRE — Emmy Award-winning director and producer M. Douglas Silverstein has worked with a large number of rock stars throughout his over 20-year career making behind the scenes, branded content for artists and labels.
Now, he’s at a stage in his career where he wants to do projects around rock stars in other worlds; ones that he says people probably wouldn’t know unless he did a project about them — specifically women and underrepresented people who have triumph over tragedy stories.
“I’ve worked with a thousand rock stars — Paul McCartney, Madonna, Green Day, Taylor Swift — and I hang out with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, but I think there’s so many incredible people for the overused word of 'rock star,'” Silverstein said. “People who’ve just accomplished extraordinary things, more specifically conquered immense challenges of life in order to create a life that is meaningful, and powerful, and inspiring to others.”
His latest project goal is to make a group of five inspirational films about people he calls rock stars in other worlds.
One of those films, titled “The Relentless One,” is headlining the Eau Claire International Film Festival on Friday.
The documentary follows a woman named Kathleen Black who grew up in the suburbs of Toronto with a family of seven generations of firefighters. She was the only one who chose not to follow that path, while also being surrounded by alcoholism and domestic abuse.
Throughout the film, viewers see Black overcome her personal tragedy and turn it into triumph by becoming one of the world's leading performance strategists, helping thousands reach their highest potential. Watch the trailer at https://vimeo.com/661335930/ff961cf8c9. The film is not yet rated, but does include some strong language and intense situations.
“She never had safety and security in her own home. So now she essentially helps other people do that for people; helps them find and create their homes to feel safe in their worlds,” Silverstein said.
For Silverstein, he sees the world as his friend, and he wants other people to feel that way too. Part of his motivation in making “The Relentless One” is his desire to leave a legacy of telling stories that show everyone deserves a fair shake and everyone’s story is valid.
“Everyone deserves the feeling of inspiration; that they can create, and accomplish, and feel that they can do anything in their life,” he said.
Silverstein met Black after she had written a review online of the film he put out prior to starting “The Relentless One.” She had been working with the subject of that film to write a book and had seen the documentary.
He read Black’s book and decided it would make a great film, and immediately reached out to her about being the subject of his next documentary. Silverstein said while she was skeptical of doing it at first, she really opened up to help him create what he says is probably one of the hardest projects he’s ever done.
“It was brutal,” he said. Not only was he making a movie at the height of a world pandemic, but he also took on the creative challenge of making recreations for the film based on actual dialogue and stories from Black and her family members, which viewers will see throughout the film.
“It allows the viewer to get inside the emotional pain and trauma that was caused to her and the trauma she has had to overcome,” Silverstein said.
While he says he can’t make viewers feel anything or tell them what to think about the film, Silverstein would love viewers to feel inspired and get a big range of emotion from the film, from pain to joy.
“I would love them to be inspired to take some action for themselves whether it’s conscious or subconscious, having seen the film,” he said.
“The Relentless One” premiered earlier this year at the American Documentary Film Festival and since then has reached audiences across the world. From London, to Amsterdam, to Houston and now making its way to Eau Claire, the film has captivated audiences, winning 14 awards after being screened at 14 different film festivals.
Silverstein is hoping to take home another win from the Eau Claire International Film Festival, as the documentary will serve as the headliner Friday night. He says it’s just as important for “The Relentless One” to be screened in Eau Claire as it is for it to be screened in big cities like New York and Los Angeles because it is an independent film, and every time it’s seen, it is opened up to a new audience.
“Winning best film in Paris is as important to me as being screened in Eau Claire, because that’s the promise of film. It doesn’t matter where you live or who you are or where you’re from … It can be seen anywhere by anyone, and it has the opportunity to do great things,” Silverstein said.
He hopes people will come out and see the film in Eau Claire and take advantage of the opportunity to see it before it hits streaming services or potentially wins major awards just to be able to say, “I already saw it.”
“The bottom line is I want people from every walk of life and every way of thinking to spend an hour and be inspired,” he said.