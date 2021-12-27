CHIPPEWA FALLS — In keeping with end-of-the-year tradition, the Chippewa Valley’s own Troppo Big Band Jazz Orchestra will usher in 2022 with a New Year’s Eve Bash at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St, this Friday.
For around 15 years, the annual New Year’s Eve concert at the Heyde Center has been the band’s favorite gig of the year, said Troppo trumpeter Morgan Hanson. This year’s concert kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
Hanson, who has been a part of the big band for around a decade, says the Heyde Center crowd is always fantastic.
“As a performer, it’s always great when the crowd appreciates the things that you do,” Hanson said in a phone interview. “And New Years is always a great, fun time where you’ve got a crowd that’s really into what you’re doing. A lot of dancers, a lot of people just there enjoying the music. It is one of our favorite gigs all year just because we tend to get a very good-sized crowd that really likes what we do.”
Hanson said this year’s crowd can expect to hear a little bit of everything from swing, to pop, to polka, to slow songs. He said the band is a high-energy group, and it shows.
“Something that you hear will be something that you enjoy,” Hanson said. “There’s a song in there for everybody. It’s a fun evening. It is early, so that gives you a chance to get out, have some fun, have a few drinks, get some dancing in … gives them a chance to go do all those fun things and celebrate New Years Eve, but then go home and ring in the New Year with your loved ones in a more quiet setting.”
Typically, the Troppo Big Band does six to 10 performances a year. Hanson said the band of around two-dozen members had a quiet year because of the pandemic, but they look forward to coming back to a classic performance after missing last year’s New Year’s Eve show.
“You’re coming to see a group of people that enjoy what we do as much as (the crowd) enjoy what we’re doing,” Hanson concluded. “The crowd enjoys it and I think that they see that we enjoy it, too. We have a lot of fun.”
Attendees can come to the Heyde Center early Friday evening to enjoy a variety of snacks along with a full cash bar to start the evening off right.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Heyde Center will not be able to provide appetizer tables as they had in the past. But, there will be prepackaged snacks available for sale.
Admission for the Troppo Big Band’s New Year’s Eve Bash starts at $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $9 for youth. Tickets are available for purchase at cvca.net.
The Heyde Center is currently operating at 50% capacity. All guests of the Heyde Center over the age of 3 are required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.
For more information about the Troppo Big Band Jazz orchestra, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/troppobigband.