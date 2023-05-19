ENTER-TV-SUMMER-PREVIEW-MCT

Rose Byrne, left, and Seth Rogen in "Platonic," premiering May 24 on Apple TV+.

 Paul Sarkis/Apple TV+/TNS

The big news in TV right now is the Hollywood writers strike, which began earlier this month. For many, it’s no longer a profession that pays a living wage. Here’s hoping the studios, networks and streamers — which are boasting profits and paying their CEOs hundreds of millions — work out a fair contract in the coming days or weeks. But it’s possible they could delay, confident that the strike won’t affect their summer rollout of scripted series.

If the strike lasts for months? The network lineup — all those cop shows and sitcoms — will not be ready to premiere in the fall as usual. We’ll cross that bridge if and when we get to it. For the time being, writers have not yet asked audiences to boycott TV altogether or cancel their streaming subscriptions, but a number of shows in production have been paused.