Gary Barth and Peace Man Productions presents Peace, Love & Music Festival featuring a lineup of musicians this weekend.

 Contributed photo

NEILLSVILLE — A weekend full of music is on the schedule for attendees of a music festival taking place at Silver Dome Ballroom, W7670 US Highway 10, this weekend. Gary Barth and Peace Man Productions presents Peace, Love & Music festival featuring 14 performers.

This two day music festival has multi-genre music, food and fun, all in support of Farmers of Clark County.