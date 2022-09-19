NEILLSVILLE — A weekend full of music is on the schedule for attendees of a music festival taking place at Silver Dome Ballroom, W7670 US Highway 10, this weekend. Gary Barth and Peace Man Productions presents Peace, Love & Music festival featuring 14 performers.
This two day music festival has multi-genre music, food and fun, all in support of Farmers of Clark County.
The music kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday with performances by Husky Trumpet and April Fools. Husky Trumpet is described as a”bluesy rock band with a gallon of grit, bone crushing guitar solos and dripping with funkalicious soul,” according to the band’s social media description. With vocals and rhythm guitar by Trevor Rhodes, drums by Coltin Esser, lead guitar by Tanner Hanson and bass by Tatum Ellis, the band has a unique rock sound.
Minnesota based band The April Fools is made up of members Brian Drake, Ben Caplan, Brad McLemore, Terri Owens and Nick Salisbury.
The April Fools play music that spans multiple genres including rock and indie giving them a very original sound. In a review for TJ Music Magazine Brian Rock wrote that the band can’t be classified.
“Combining 90s indie rock, 60s psychedelic rock, outlaw country and a sprinkling of jazz, The April Fools create a mind-bending soundscape that defies easy classification,” Rock wrote. The band will close out the first night of the festival.
The music kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday with 12 performers taking the stage including Lia Rose, Bascom Hill, Adrian + Meredith, Slim Man, Sarah Potenza, Szlachetka, Sarah Aili, Megan Slankard, Jamie Kent, Misisipi Mike Wolf, Roman Street and Madtown Mannish Boys.
Each performer has a unique musical style and sound that promises the festival’s Saturday lineup will offer something for everyone with music spanning multiple genres from blues and soul to pop and rock.
In addition to music, there will be plenty of food available to enjoy. Guests can purchase food from Speakeasy as well as the on site food trucks. There will also be free motorhome parking at the venue.
Tickets are $15 for Friday night’s shows and $30 for Saturday. Tickets will be available online or at the door. For more information and tickets visit silverdomeballroom.net.